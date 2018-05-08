Jeffrey Gundlach to Hold Fixed Income Allocation Webcast Today

The DoubleLine Core Fixed Income Fund (I shares: DBLFX; N shares DLFNX) is an intermediate-term bond fund. The DoubleLine Flexible Income Fund (I shares: DFLEX; N shares DLINX) is an unconstrained bond fund. Mr. Gundlach and Jeffrey Sherman, deputy chief investment officer of DoubleLine, are the portfolio managers of the two funds.

Mr. Gundlach decides the sector weightings on a monthly basis in meetings of DoubleLine's Fixed Income Asset Allocation Committee. The committee is chaired by Mr. Gundlach and includes allocation specialists and portfolio managers who focus on different sectors of the fixed income universe, including mortgage-backed securities, U.S. government securities, municipal bonds, developed markets corporate and sovereign debt, emerging markets corporate and sovereign debt.

