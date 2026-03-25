Jeffrey Heighton Joins Fidelity National Financial's Agency Operations as President of Enterprise Solutions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) (FNF) today announced that Jeffrey Heighton has joined FNF Agency Operations as President of Enterprise Solutions – Agency. In this role, Jeff will partner with title agents across the FNF Agency network to help drive strategic growth, improve financial performance, and strengthen operational scalability through technology, outsourcing, and disciplined business management.

Jeff brings deep leadership experience across title, mortgage, and brokerage services, with a strong track record of building and scaling businesses in complex and highly competitive real estate markets. With firsthand experience leading large operations in today's evolving technology landscape, he will support agents in key areas including revenue strategy, expense management, organizational design, and back-office optimization.

"I'm excited to join FNF's Agency Operations and work alongside its agents to help them grow strategically and sustainably," said Jeff Heighton. "In today's complex environment, success requires more than simply targeting market share or profit growth. It requires thoughtful planning, strong execution, operational discipline, and the right technology infrastructure to scale effectively and profitably."

This role further expands the consultative model that FNF provides to its title agents. Jeff will work closely with existing consulting and sales teams to deepen the organization's capabilities around growth strategy, operational scale, financial performance, and technology-enabled execution, while also consulting directly with agents across the network.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jeff to our team," said Ravi Bapodra, EVP and Chief Operating Officer, FNF Agency Operations. "Our focus remains on delivering meaningful resources and strategic support to help our agents grow and compete more effectively. Jeff brings a rare combination of operating expertise, growth leadership, and financial discipline. His experience scaling businesses with an emphasis on long-term profitability makes him an outstanding addition to our organization."

Prior to joining FNF, Jeffrey Heighton held senior leadership roles in the industry, including serving as President of Title & Escrow at Compass, where he led significant growth and operational expansion of their multistate portfolio. Throughout his career, he has held leadership roles spanning national sales and enterprise growth across title agencies, mortgage ventures, and brokerage businesses.

About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at fnf.com.

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CONTACT:

Lisa Foxworthy-Parker

SVP of Investor & External Relations

[email protected]

515.330.3307

SOURCE Fidelity National Financial, Inc.