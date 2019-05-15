Jeffrey J. Berardi Joins Ankura as Firm's First-Ever Chief Marketing & Communications Officer

"Jeff's global perspective, expertise in building and sustaining a thriving global brand, and deep understanding of our industry and the professional services we provide will be incredible assets for our firm as we continue to enhance our capabilities and grow on a global scale," said Roger Carlile , Chairman and CEO of Ankura. "Jeff is a great cultural and operational fit, and we view his appointment as a smart, forward-thinking investment in Ankura and our growth strategy. With more than 20 years of expertise in marketing, communications, and business development in the professional services industry, Jeff is the right executive to both elevate the Ankura brand and showcase the capabilities of our firm and professionals around the world."

Mr. Berardi brings a broad background in business development and brand-based initiatives as well as extensive experience leading innovative marketing and communications programs. Most recently, Mr. Berardi served as Chief Marketing Officer at the international law firm K&L Gates LLP, where he led the global marketing, business development, and sales efforts for the firm. In this role, Mr. Berardi worked with all 45 of the firm's offices across five continents on initiatives relating to public relations, digital marketing, and regional, practice area-based business development. During his more than 15-year tenure at K&L Gates, the firm became a truly international law firm through a combination of internal growth initiatives and a number of strategic mergers, which were integrated across practice groups, offices, and professional teams. Mr. Berardi holds a Bachelor of Arts from Boston College and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Rochester's Simon School of Business.

"I am thrilled to join a firm with an outstanding culture of innovation and commitment to client success, and to advance the vision and values that are integral to Ankura's operations and culture," said Jeff Berardi. "Ankura's professionals are among the most dedicated in the industry and bring an extraordinary depth of knowledge which, combined with the collaborative nature of the firm, results in unique and tailored expertise for our clients. I look forward to working alongside the management team and all of my new colleagues to amplify Ankura's story worldwide and ensure we are best positioned to succeed across the globe well into the future."

