Jeffrey Modell Centers Network Sustains Vast Global Expansion

Primary Immunodeficiency (PI), a genetic defect of the immune system with varying degrees of severity, affects at least 1 in 500 people, mostly children, and is chronic, serious and often fatal, if not diagnosed and treated early. With more than 10 million affected worldwide, there is an overwhelming need for physician education and public awareness.

To address this, the Jeffrey Modell Foundation continues to create specialty Jeffrey Modell Research & Diagnostic Centers, to meet the rising need and provide the infrastructure for early diagnosis, physician referrals and specialized centers for the increasing number of patients identified with PI. This Network of 781 physicians at 356 academic institutions in 273 cities, 86 countries, spanning 6 continents, also serves as a global resource for the dissemination of information, state-of-the-art research, medical education, and options for treatments.

Many new Centers have been established in Algeria, Egypt, Hong Kong, Missouri, Morocco, North Carolina, Spain, Tunisia, and several now located in Australia.

Vicki Modell, JMF Co-Founder shared, "We are excited about this global expansion, and the growth of this cross-continental network. Their efforts and contributions to medical discoveries are invaluable, and will bring us closer to equal access to care, more meaningful treatments and cures for those affected by Primary Immunodeficiency around the world."

About Jeffrey Modell Foundation

Vicki and Fred Modell established the Jeffrey Modell Foundation in 1987, in memory of their son Jeffrey, who died at the age of fifteen from complications of Primary Immunodeficiency -- a genetic condition that is chronic, serious, and often fatal.

JMF is a global nonprofit organization dedicated to early diagnosis, meaningful treatments and, ultimately, cures through research, physician education, public awareness, advocacy, patient support, and newborn screening. The Jeffrey Modell Centers Network (JMCN) includes 781 physicians at 356 academic institutions, in 273 cities, 86 countries, spanning 6 continents and growing.

For more information about Primary Immunodeficiency, visit the Jeffrey Modell Foundation at www.info4pi.org or email info4pi@jmfworld.org. You can also follow the Foundation on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Media Contacts:

Vicki Modell, Jeffrey Modell Foundation, (212) 819-0200

Fred Modell, Jeffrey Modell Foundation, (212) 819-0200

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jeffrey-modell-centers-network-sustains-vast-global-expansion-300640933.html

SOURCE Jeffrey Modell Foundation

Related Links

http://www.info4pi.org

