Jeffrey Modell Foundation Launches GENIE Educational Grant

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jeffrey Modell Foundation (JMF), a global nonprofit organization dedicated to Primary Immunodeficiency (PI), proudly announced today the launch of the Global Education Network and Information Exchange (G.E.N.I.E.) grant.

The G.E.N.I.E. grant funds educational programs with a focus on PI to foster global collaboration, encourage meaningful dialogue, and promote ongoing education about PI to improve the quality of life of patients worldwide. Grant recipients will share their research findings, patient success stories, treatment methodologies, and more, with members of the Jeffrey Modell Centers Network (JMCN) across the globe. This exchange is expected to advance the field, educate peers, and inspire ongoing collaboration.

Dr. Jordan Orange, JMF's Chief Medical Advisor, stated, "There is a tremendous amount of progress being made in the field of Primary Immunodeficiency, making it the perfect time for the Foundation to launch GENIE. This initiative clearly demonstrates the Foundation's commitment to creating new educational opportunities for the next generation of expert immunologists."

Co-founder Vicki Modell dedicated her life to the PI community and was passionate about supporting physician education. The G.E.N.I.E. grant was established to honor her legacy and further the Foundation's mission to promote PI awareness within healthcare systems, ensure proper access to treatment and care, advance PI education worldwide, and inspire cross-continental collaboration to save more lives.

"From the very beginning, the Foundation has been committed to advancing the understanding of PI. There was a clear need for a new program that would further enhance physician education, and GENIE will take developments in the field to the next level," said Co-Founder Fred Modell.

Awards will be granted on a rolling basis throughout the year following review and approval by the grant committee.

For more information about the G.E.N.I.E. grant and application details, please visit www.info4pi.org.

About the Jeffrey Modell Foundation

Vicki and Fred Modell established the Jeffrey Modell Foundation (JMF) in 1987, in memory of their son Jeffrey, who passed away at the age of fifteen, from complications of Primary Immunodeficiency, a genetic condition that is chronic, serious, and often fatal if not diagnosed correctly.

JMF is a global non-profit organization dedicated to early diagnosis, meaningful treatments and, ultimately, cures through research, physician education, public awareness, advocacy, patient support, newborn screening, and genetic sequencing. For more information visit https://info4pi.org/ or watch Do Something: The Jeffrey Modell Story online, available in seven languages.

