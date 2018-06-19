Jeffrey Modell Foundation Awards $3.7 Million For Global Primary Immunodeficiency Research

Primary Immunodeficiency (PI) is a genetic defect of the immune system and is chronic, serious and often fatal, if not diagnosed and treated early. Once thought to be a rare or uncommon diagnosis, these new discoveries total over 350 different defects affecting between 1-2% of the population.

People with PI cannot get rid of pathogens or protect themselves from these pathogens as well as they should, causing frequent infections and other problems that are hard to cure. Infections may appear to be common illnesses such as sinus and ear infections, pneumonia, fever, common colds, and bronchitis.

JMF has awarded $3.7 million to support innovative and novel investigations in PI. Grants are peer reviewed and scored by the JMF Research Committee, consisting of physicians and scientists with an extensive depth of knowledge in Immunology.

JMF research programs were designed to help support research contributing to the advancement of knowledge and understanding of the immune system and PI, including treatment advancement and ultimately, cures.

The understanding of the immune system represents one of the single greatest disease-fighting strategies that biomedical science has to offer, and will greatly benefit those identified with the disorder and the millions that remain undiagnosed.

"Since Fred and I started the Foundation, more than 30 years ago, we have always been fully committed to support state-of-the-art basic and clinical research to advance the understanding of Primary Immunodeficiency, and how to uncover and deliver better treatment options for patients, and ultimately, cures." shares Vicki Modell, Co-Founder of JMF.

According to Fred Modell, Co-Founder of JMF, "We are determined to provide opportunities for these expert scientists, timing is crucial and our goal is to bring transformative treatments and cures from bench to bedside."

About Jeffrey Modell Foundation

Vicki and Fred Modell established the Jeffrey Modell Foundation in 1987, in memory of their son Jeffrey, who died at the age of fifteen from complications of Primary Immunodeficiency -- a genetic condition that is chronic, serious, and often fatal. JMF is a global nonprofit organization dedicated to early diagnosis, meaningful treatments and, ultimately, cures through research, physician education, public awareness, advocacy, patient support, and newborn screening. The Jeffrey Modell Centers Network (JMCN) includes 781 physicians at 356 academic institutions, in 273 cities, 86 countries, spanning 6 continents and growing.

