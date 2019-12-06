Jeffrey Sylvester Joins Chesapeake Utilities Corporation as Senior Vice President

In his new role, Mr. Sylvester will be responsible for the Company's regulated operations including the interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and distribution businesses on the Delmarva Peninsula; the intrastate natural gas pipeline and natural gas and electric distribution businesses in Florida; and the unregulated natural gas pipeline infrastructure operation in Ohio. The customer care operation that services customers on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida will also report to him.

"As we continue to evolve and grow as a company with expanded energy delivery service offerings, it's important that we position our organization to continue to deliver the best results possible to our stakeholders," said Jeff Householder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. "Jeff is a proven leader and his wealth of operational experience and energy industry knowledge will be of great benefit to the Company."

Prior to joining Chesapeake Utilities, Mr. Sylvester spent over seven years with Black Hills Corporation. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Nebraska Gas Operations, responsible for all financial and operational results associated with the continued safe, reliable delivery of natural gas to 300,000 customers in 300 Nebraska communities. In this role, he provided leadership and oversight for the natural gas distribution operations, which included over 10,000 miles of pipeline; the development of growth opportunities in these communities; and stakeholder engagement among various key constituencies, including external relationships with customers, regulators and government officials.

With his new position, Mr. Sylvester will be returning to Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. During his earlier tenure with the Company from 2004 to 2012, he held a series of leadership positions in the information technology, gas marketing and customer care operations.

Mr. Sylvester is a Board member for the Southern Gas Association. He earned both his Bachelor of Science in Financial Management and his MBA from Clemson University.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission; electricity generation and distribution; propane gas distribution; and other businesses. Information about Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's businesses is available at www.chpk.com, through the Company's Investor Relations App and on the Annual Report Microsite at cpkannualreport.com.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

