JEGI CLARITY Has Advised Digital Media Management on Their Sale to Keywords Studios

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Media Management (DMM), advised by JEGI CLARITY, has been sold to Keywords Studios.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Los Angeles, DMM is an award-winning social media marketing company. The agency provides integrated social media strategy, management, as well as creative and influencer solutions, for the entertainment and video games sectors. DMM's client base includes video games publishers, Hollywood movie and TV studios, streaming platforms, entertainment brands and public figures, which DMM helps build and connect with their target audiences across all social media platforms, with a focus on driving audience acquisition, engagement, growth, conversion and retention. DMM also has built a proprietary software platform, Creator Lab, to more easily and effectively partner content creators, who have expressed affinity for a particular game or entertainment property, with brands.

DMM will join Keywords' fast-growing Engage division, which houses expert brands in marketing, player support, and player research offerings, and will be a key building block in accelerating Keywords' vision to offering clients holistic marketing programs. In addition to its social media expertise, DMM brings experience in short format social/video assets, complementing Keywords' longer, trailer format content expertise, as well as award winning community management, YouTube management, and influencer and content creator partnership services.

