JEGI CLARITY Has Advised WTWH Media on Their Investment From Mountaingate Capital

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WTWH Media, advised by JEGI CLARITY, has received an investment from Mountaingate Capital.

Founded in 2006, WTWH is a digitally native B2B media platform leveraging original content to connect brand marketers with high-intent, engaged audiences of industry executives on their preferred channels. WTWH has earned a stellar reputation as a leader in B2B media and partner to B2B marketers. WTWH distributes its original content across seven industry verticals – Design Engineering, Robotics, Life Sciences, Renewable Energy, Food Service, Convenience Retail, and Clubs & Resorts – through a multichannel strategy consisting of 45+ digital publications, e-newsletters, in-person events, webinars, and podcasts.

Mountaingate Capital's extensive experience within the media, digital marketing, and data sectors will help accelerate WTWH's next phase of growth. The investment will provide additional resources and capabilities to address the needs of WTWH's clients.

