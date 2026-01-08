JEGI LEONIS and Clarity Have Advised LDC and Hybrid on LDC's exit of Hybrid to EAB

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hybrid, advised by JEGI LEONIS (www.JL-co.com) and Clarity (www.claritycp.com), has been acquired by education company EAB. It was acquired from LDC, the leading UK private equity investor.

Hybrid is a global leader in higher education marketing, offering fully integrated services that combine insights, AI-driven technology, creative, strategy, and digital marketing to drive student enrollment for leading higher education institutions worldwide. Operating across the UK, US, and APAC, Hybrid helps colleges and universities build brand awareness and engage audiences through paid search, social media, and emerging channels like generative search. With proprietary solutions tailored for higher education, institutions can quickly launch and optimize digital campaigns to respond to shifts in brand perception, competitor activity, or audience behavior. Advanced analytics enable real-time performance tracking and adjustments, ensuring improved ROI in today's challenging budget environment.

Hybrid will expand EAB's global reach and enhance their digital innovation in the higher education space. The combination of Hybrid's success growing global enrollments through integrated marketing and EAB's comprehensive enrollment solutions and expertise serving the U.S. schools will enable colleges and universities to connect with more students, on more channels, and in more markets. The deal also positions EAB to better address the rapidly evolving college search landscape, where nearly half of students now use AI to explore colleges, ensuring partner institutions can meet students where they are and stand out amid fierce competition.

