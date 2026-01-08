JEGI LEONIS Kicks off 2026 with Multiple Promotions

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JEGI LEONIS, a pre-eminent M&A advisory firm for the global technology, software, media, and business services industries, is proud to announce multiple promotions across its leadership team as the firm kicks off the new year. These promotions reflect JEGI LEONIS's ongoing commitment to developing top-tier talent and delivering exceptional results for clients worldwide.

On the leadership team, Kyle Corigliano and Andrew Fox have been promoted to Managing Director. Kyle and Andrew advise software and tech-enabled businesses on M&A, recapitalizations, growth capital, and debt financing transactions across multiple tech sectors. Kyle currently helps co-lead Vertical Software coverage efforts for the firm and has recently led successful transactions for clients in GovTech, EdTech, IndustrialTech, and GRC/Cybersecurity in the past year. Andrew leads our Financial Technology practice, which includes Payments, Banking Technology, and Real Estate, among other subsectors. James Foster and Drew Stevenson have both joined the leadership team this year as Directors.

These promotions not only reflect their exceptional contributions and impact within the firm but also underscore our unwavering commitment to investing in talent and building a robust leadership team. By elevating these accomplished professionals, JEGI LEONIS continues to reinforce its strategy of cultivating the next generation of leaders who will drive innovation, deliver superior client outcomes, and uphold the firm's reputation for excellence in the global M&A marketplace.

Robert Koven, Managing Director & Co-CEO of JEGI LEONIS, noted, "We are very proud to announce these internal promotions to our leadership team. Our success is built on a foundation of rigorous training, best-in-class practices, and a relentless focus on client outcomes. Each of these individuals exemplifies our core values and commitment to delivering superior results for our clients."

About JEGI LEONIS

JEGI LEONIS is a pre-eminent M&A advisory firm for the global technology, software, media, and business services industries. We advise founders, investors, and global corporations on a range of transactions, including buy-side and sell-side M&A, recapitalizations, divestitures, and debt advisory solutions. Headquartered in New York, our global team of over 80 professionals provides deep sector expertise which enhances the tailored support for each client and drives overall value. For more information, please visit www.JL-co.com.

Contact: Kelsey Kovachik, Chief Marketing Officer

+1 212 754 0710 | [email protected] | www.JL-co.com

SOURCE JEGI LEONIS