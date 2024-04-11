JELD-WEN Announces Changes in North America Window Operations

Company will close two manufacturing facilities and streamline window product offerings as part of transformation journey

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) today announced actions to simplify its North America windows operations by closing its Vista, California, and Hawkins, Wisconsin, manufacturing facilities.

Today's announcement is a further step in JELD-WEN's transformation journey to strengthen the foundation of the company and position itself for long term, profitable growth. In connection with these site closures, the company expects to incur one-time costs of approximately $45 million and generate annual pre-tax income improvements of at least $11 million.

The Vista, California, site manufactures composite windows (marketed and sold under the brand name Auraline) and has approximately 110 associates. Multiple market factors have made it prohibitive to competitively sustain the composite windows product line and it will be discontinued. As a result, JELD-WEN plans to close the Vista composite windows facility. Orders placed within 90 days of April 11, 2024, will be accepted and fulfilled under currently stated lead times.

JELD-WEN expects to incur one-time costs in 2024 of approximately $21 million related to the Vista closure and after project completion, recognize an annual pre-tax income improvement of at least $4 million.

The Hawkins, Wisconsin, site manufactures wood windows and employs approximately 340 associates. JELD-WEN will consolidate production from Hawkins into its wood windows manufacturing facility in Rantoul, Illinois. One-time costs related to this site consolidation are estimated at approximately $24 million, most of which should be incurred in 2024. Annual pre-tax income improvement, after completion of these activities, is expected to be at least $7 million.

JELD-WEN will address any updates about the closures during its quarterly earnings call scheduled for May 7, 2024.

