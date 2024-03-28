JELD-WEN Named Among the Most Trustworthy Companies in America for the Third Consecutive Year

News provided by

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.

28 Mar, 2024, 10:15 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD), a leading global manufacturer of building products, was recognized as one of the "Most Trustworthy Companies in America" in 2024 by Newsweek and Statista. This marks the third consecutive year JELD-WEN has been celebrated for its commitment to trust across critical dimensions of customer, investor and employee trust.

Continue Reading
Newsweek and Statista names JELD-WEN as one of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America in 2024.
Newsweek and Statista names JELD-WEN as one of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America in 2024.

"Being named a 'Most Trustworthy Company in America' by Newsweek for the third year in a row is a testament to our values of integrity and excellence in all that we do," said CEO William J. Christensen. "A trustworthy company is a reflection of the dedication of our employees, the loyalty of our customers and the faith of our investors. We remain committed to serving our employees, stakeholders and communities at the highest standards of trustworthiness, integrity and respect."

The Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2024 ranking represents a comprehensive evaluation of trustworthiness. The criteria for the recognition involved a holistic approach, incorporating three main pillars of trust: customer, investor and employee trust. The selection process included a market definition phase considering all U.S.-headquartered companies with revenues over $500 million, an extensive survey of approximately 25,000 U.S. residents resulting in 97,000 evaluations and a robust social listening effort that analyzed over 523,000 mentions across various media segments.

For more information about JELD-WEN's commitment to its people, customers, quality products and environmental stewardship, visit our global newsroom or follow us on LinkedIn.

About JELD-WEN, Inc.
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) is a leading global designer, manufacturer and distributor of high-performance interior and exterior doors, windows, and related building products serving the new construction and repair and remodeling sectors. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company operates facilities in 15 countries in North America and Europe and employs approximately 18,000 associates dedicated to bringing beauty and security to the spaces that touch our lives. The JELD-WEN family of brands includes JELD-WEN® worldwide, LaCantina® and VPI™ in North America, and Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe. For more information, visit corporate.JELD-WEN.com or follow LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.
Caryn Klebba
Head of global public relations
704-807-1275
[email protected]

SOURCE JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.

Also from this source

JELD-WEN Earns 2024 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year

JELD-WEN Earns 2024 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year

Today, JELD-WEN was named 2024 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. This award, the highest level of EPA...
JELD-WEN Appoints Antonella Franzen to Board of Directors

JELD-WEN Appoints Antonella Franzen to Board of Directors

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD), a leading global manufacturer of building products, today announced the appointment of Antonella B. Franzen to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Home Improvement

Image1

Retail

Image1

Construction & Building

News Releases in Similar Topics