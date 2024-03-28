JELD-WEN Named Among the Most Trustworthy Companies in America for the Third Consecutive Year

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD), a leading global manufacturer of building products, was recognized as one of the "Most Trustworthy Companies in America" in 2024 by Newsweek and Statista. This marks the third consecutive year JELD-WEN has been celebrated for its commitment to trust across critical dimensions of customer, investor and employee trust.

"Being named a 'Most Trustworthy Company in America' by Newsweek for the third year in a row is a testament to our values of integrity and excellence in all that we do," said CEO William J. Christensen. "A trustworthy company is a reflection of the dedication of our employees, the loyalty of our customers and the faith of our investors. We remain committed to serving our employees, stakeholders and communities at the highest standards of trustworthiness, integrity and respect."

The Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2024 ranking represents a comprehensive evaluation of trustworthiness. The criteria for the recognition involved a holistic approach, incorporating three main pillars of trust: customer, investor and employee trust. The selection process included a market definition phase considering all U.S.-headquartered companies with revenues over $500 million, an extensive survey of approximately 25,000 U.S. residents resulting in 97,000 evaluations and a robust social listening effort that analyzed over 523,000 mentions across various media segments.

About JELD-WEN, Inc.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) is a leading global designer, manufacturer and distributor of high-performance interior and exterior doors, windows, and related building products serving the new construction and repair and remodeling sectors. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company operates facilities in 15 countries in North America and Europe and employs approximately 18,000 associates dedicated to bringing beauty and security to the spaces that touch our lives. The JELD-WEN family of brands includes JELD-WEN® worldwide, LaCantina® and VPI™ in North America, and Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe. For more information, visit corporate.JELD-WEN.com or follow LinkedIn .

