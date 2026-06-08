JELD-WEN Appoints Christian Michel as Executive Vice President and President, Europe

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD), a leading global manufacturer of building products, today announced the appointment of Christian Michel as executive vice president and president, Europe, effective June 8, 2026.

Michel is an experienced international executive with more than 25 years of leadership across manufacturing and industrial businesses. He joins JELD-WEN from Alvarez & Marsal, where he most recently served as a Managing Director. Prior to this, he was Chief Executive Officer of Garnica Plywood Group.

Christian Michel, EVP & President, JELD-WEN Europe

"Christian's experience will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen our European business," said Chief Executive Officer William J. Christensen. "I look forward to welcoming him to the leadership team."

Michel holds a Master of Business Administration from Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University, and a master's degree in engineering from the University of Stuttgart.

About JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) is a leading global designer, manufacturer and distributor of high-performance interior and exterior doors, windows, and related building products serving the new construction and repair and remodeling sectors. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, JELD-WEN operates facilities in 14 countries in North America and Europe and employs approximately 13,900 associates dedicated to bringing beauty and security to the spaces that touch our lives. The JELD-WEN family of brands includes JELD-WEN® worldwide, LaCantina® and VPI™ in North America, and Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe. For more information, visit corporate.JELD-WEN.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.