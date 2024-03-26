JELD-WEN Earns 2024 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, JELD-WEN was named 2024 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. This award, the highest level of EPA recognition, spotlights JELD-WEN's leadership in energy management and actively engaging in the fight against climate change.

"Energy efficiency is a key element in JELD-WEN's efforts to build a sustainable future for everyone," said Jason Kantola, JELD-WEN North America leader of sustainability and certifications. "Our North America team continues to exceed new levels of performance for energy efficiency – not only ensuring lower energy costs for homeowners, but also helping our planet. We are grateful to be recognized and named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year."

The ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award recognizes organizations advancing energy efficiency and contributing to the transition to a clean energy economy. Honored among a diverse group of entities, including Fortune 500 companies, retailers and more, JELD-WEN stands out for its innovative approach to the production and promotion of energy-efficient building solutions.

With a robust portfolio of ENERGY STAR certified windows and doors, JELD-WEN has created and implemented processes for more meaningful energy management. The company sources local materials, whenever possible, to reduce its carbon footprint and support local economies. JELD-WEN uses recycled materials in many of its products and is a recognized leader in reducing volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions.

Additionally, JELD-WEN has been instrumental in training and educating stakeholders across the board, from employees to customers, about the importance of energy efficiency and the benefits of ENERGY STAR-certified products. This commitment to spreading awareness about the ENERGY STAR program has significantly contributed to our overall sustainability efforts and played a key role in earning the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award.

As of 2024, the efforts of ENERGY STAR award winners have cumulatively saved over 5 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity, significantly impacting the global energy transition.

For more details on the 2024 ENERGY STAR award winners and the awards program, please visit energystar.gov/awardwinners. To learn more about JELD-WEN's commitment to a sustainable future, visit corporate.JELD-WEN.com/responsibility.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR's impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts.

About JELD-WEN, Inc.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) is a leading global designer, manufacturer and distributor of high-performance interior and exterior doors, windows, and related building products serving the new construction and repair and remodeling sectors. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company operates facilities in 15 countries in North America and Europe and employs approximately 18,000 associates dedicated to bringing beauty and security to the spaces that touch our lives. The JELD-WEN family of brands includes JELD-WEN® worldwide, LaCantina® and VPI™ in North America, and Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe. For more information, visit corporate.JELD-WEN.com or follow LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.

Caryn Klebba

Head of global public relations

704-807-1275

[email protected]

SOURCE JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.