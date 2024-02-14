JELD-WEN Named One of 'America's Best Large Employers in 2024' by Forbes

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD), a leading global manufacturer of building products, has been recognized on Forbes' list of America's Best Employers in 2024. The list highlights the top American companies and institutions most recommended by workers.

JELD-WEN receives award as one of America's Best Large Employers in 2024.
"This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our talented employees and the progress we've made at JELD-WEN to intentionally create a great place to work," said Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Wendy Livingston. "We continuously strive to provide an inclusive environment where individuals contribute to meaningful work, feel valued and have the opportunity to grow their careers."

To support its U.S. employees, JELD-WEN offers competitive pay and health benefits, paid parental leave, company-sponsored 401(k) match, flexible hours and tuition reimbursement.

America's Best Large Employers 2024 were identified in an independent survey from a sample of more than 170,000 U.S. employees working for companies with at least 1,000 people in the U.S. Two types of evaluations were used to determine the Best Large Employers: personal evaluations given by employees and public evaluations given by friends, family members of employees or members of the public who work in the same industry.

JELD-WEN has also been named by Newsweek as one of "America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity" in 2024, one of the "World's Most Trustworthy Companies" in 2023 and one of the "Most Trustworthy Companies in America" in 2022 and 2023.

