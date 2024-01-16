JELD-WEN Named to Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.

16 Jan, 2024, 09:15 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD), a leading global manufacturer of building products, today announced that it is recognized as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024 by Newsweek magazine and Plant-A Insights Group. The recognition comes after a survey of more than 220,000 individuals resulting in 1.5 million company reviews.

"At JELD-WEN, we are focused on creating a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture where all employees feel like they belong," said Wendy Livingston, EVP and chief human resources officer. "Being recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity is a testament to the progress we've made in fostering a values-based environment where everyone feels included and empowered to contribute their unique perspectives."

America's Greatest Workplaces were selected through a five-part evaluation process conducted over 2022 and 2023. It included analysis of publicly available data, interviews and discussion with HR professionals, as well as large-scale online surveys of employees from companies in the United States that employed more than 500 employees in 2023 and more than 1,000 employees in 2022.

"Diversity is a widely discussed topic – and it remains a crucial factor as people look for an employer or a business partner," said Newsweek Global Editor in Chief Nancy Cooper. "Newsweek and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights are proud to introduce 'America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024,' highlighting companies that are committed to offering a diverse and inclusive work environment."

JELD-WEN is dedicated to fostering an environment that celebrates differences and promotes collaboration, ensuring every employee feels supported and has equal opportunities to thrive. Read more about our commitment to diversity in our 2022 ESG Report at corporate.jeld-wen.com/responsibility/social.

About JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. 
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) is a leading global designer, manufacturer and distributor of high-performance interior and exterior doors, windows, and related building products serving the new construction and repair and remodeling sectors. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company operates facilities in 15 countries in North America and Europe and employs approximately 18,000 associates dedicated to bringing beauty and security to the spaces that touch our lives. The JELD-WEN family of brands includes JELD-WEN® worldwide, LaCantina and VPI in North America, and Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe.  For more information, visit corporate.JELD-WEN.com or follow LinkedIn

Media Contact:
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.
Caryn Klebba
Head of global public relations
704-807-1275
[email protected]

SOURCE JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.

News Releases in Similar Topics

