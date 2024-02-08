JELD-WEN Names Senior Leaders to Strengthen Customer Focus and Accelerate Business Performance

News provided by

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.

08 Feb, 2024, 03:00 ET

Gustavo Vianna joins as EVP and President, Europe

Dan Valenti joins as EVP, North America Doors & Distribution

Matt Meier joins as EVP, Chief Digital and Information Officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD), a leading global manufacturer of building products, today announced three new leaders and a refreshed senior leadership team to accelerate the company's business performance.

"To achieve JELD-WEN's full potential, we are focused on ensuring we have the right people and capabilities across the company to improve operational excellence, increase agility and deepen customer relationships," said CEO William J. Christensen. "Our refreshed senior leadership team brings together diverse, experienced leaders with deep expertise in the manufacturing sector to strengthen the foundation of our business and deliver increased value for our customers, associates and shareholders."

The company will continue to operate and manage its business regionally and to report results separately for Europe and North America.

The following leaders join the JELD-WEN senior leadership team, reporting to Christensen:

  • Gustavo Vianna, who is named executive vice president and president, JELD-WEN Europe. Vianna joins JELD-WEN with more than 30 years of experience at multinational companies, with deep expertise driving operational and commercial transformations. He most recently served as Aliaxis EMEA CEO, where he led 4,500 employees in 17 plants and 24 distribution centers across Europe. Nigel Dilks, SVP/GM, Europe will be leaving JELD-WEN to pursue other opportunities after ensuring a smooth transition.
  • Dan Valenti, who is appointed executive vice president, North America doors & distribution. Valenti brings more than two decades of general management, sales and operations leadership experience. He joins the company from Whirlpool Corporation, where he spent nearly 13 years in leadership roles of increasing responsibility, most recently as SVP and general manager, KitchenAid Small Appliances.
  • Matt Meier, who joins as executive vice president, chief digital and information officer. Meier has over 25 years of experience leading teams through digital technology transformations in multinational companies across many industries. He was most recently EVP, chief digital and data officer at Driven Brand Holdings, Inc., where he was responsible for all digital, data and technology outcomes encompassing 14 brands and 4,400 locations.
  • Dan Jacobs, who is currently vice president and general manager, North America windows. Jacobs has spent 15 years with JELD-WEN in a variety of business areas including sales, product development and, prior to taking his current role, as the vice president and general manager of North America exterior doors.
  • Peggie Bolan, who is currently vice president and general manager, North America building products and fiber. Bolan is a seasoned executive with experience in sales, marketing and operations. She has been in the building products and fiber business for more than 25 years.

In addition, the following roles continue to report to Christensen and provide enterprise shared services across the company's two reporting segments:

  • Executive Vice President and CFO Julie Albrecht
  • Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary Jas Hayes
  • Executive Vice President, Global Transformation Kevin Lilly
  • Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer Wendy Livingston

About JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) is a leading global designer, manufacturer and distributor of high-performance interior and exterior doors, windows, and related building products serving the new construction and repair and remodeling sectors. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company operates facilities in 15 countries in North America and Europe and employs approximately 18,000 associates dedicated to bringing beauty and security to the spaces that touch our lives. The JELD-WEN family of brands includes JELD-WEN® worldwide, LaCantina™ and VPI™ in North America, and Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe.  For more information, visit corporate.JELD-WEN.com or follow LinkedIn

Media Contact:
Caryn Klebba
Head of Global Public Relations
704-807-1275
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
James Armstrong
Vice President, Investor Relations
704-378-5731
[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2336437/JELD_WEN_Gustavo_Vianna.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2336436/JELD_WEN_Dan_Valenti.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2336438/JELD_WEN_Matt_Meier.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2336439/JELD_WEN_Dan_Jacobs.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2336440/JELD_WEN_Peggie_Bolan.jpg

Also from this source

JELD-WEN Names Senior Leaders to Strengthen Customer Focus and Accelerate Business Performance

JELD-WEN Names Senior Leaders to Strengthen Customer Focus and Accelerate Business Performance

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD), a leading global manufacturer of building products, today announced three new leaders and a refreshed senior...
JELD-WEN Named to Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024

JELD-WEN Named to Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD), a leading global manufacturer of building products, today announced that it is recognized as one of America's...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Home Improvement

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.