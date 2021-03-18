JELD-WEN Nominates Three New Board Members, Enhancing Experience, Diversity And Independence

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) today announced the nominations of Tracey Joubert, Cynthia Marshall and David Nord to its Board of Directors. These nominations, if approved by our stockholders at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders on April 29, 2021, will expand JELD-WEN's Board to 12 members, increasing the number of women to 25% and the number of independent directors to 66%.

Tracey Joubert has served as the Chief Financial Officer of Molson Coors Beverage Company since 2016 and previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of MillerCoors from 2012 until her current appointment. She served in increasingly responsible finance leadership roles at MillerCoors since 2003. A native of South Africa, Ms. Joubert holds bachelor's degrees in commerce and accounting from the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg.

Cynthia Marshall is Chief Executive Officer of the Dallas Mavericks, a role she was appointed to in 2018. She previously founded Marshalling Resources, a consulting firm specializing in Leadership, Diversity & Inclusion, after serving as Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Chief Diversity Officer at AT&T. Ms. Marshall also served as President of AT&T-North Carolina. She graduated from the University of California-Berkeley with degrees in Business Administration and Human Resources Management.

David Nord is Executive Chairman of Hubbell Incorporated. He served as the company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer from June 2019 until his retirement in October 2020 and Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer from May 2014 to June 2019. Mr. Nord joined Hubbell in 2005 as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining Hubbell, Mr. Nord held various senior financial positions at United Technologies Corporation.

"We are thrilled to nominate Tracey, Cynt and Dave to JELD-WEN's Board," said Matt Ross, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "They bring a wealth of leadership experience spanning the areas of strategic planning, human capital management, product innovation, M&A and finance. This board expansion strengthens JELD-WEN's diversity of viewpoints and talent while also maintaining institutional knowledge as the company executes its strategy of value creation for our stockholders and other stakeholders."

JELD-WEN also announced that Martha "Stormy" Byorum is retiring from the Board at the conclusion of the Annual Meeting, in accordance with the Board's mandatory retirement age policy.

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Stormy for her years of service and commitment to the success of JELD-WEN during her tenure as a Board member," Ross added. "Her insights have been valuable during a time of transformation."

Following Ms. Byorum's retirement and the election of the director nominees, the Board will be increased to 12 directors, seven of whom will have joined the Board within the past five years.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN, founded in 1960, is one of the world's largest door and window manufacturers, operating manufacturing and distribution facilities in 19 countries located primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., JELD-WEN designs, produces and distributes an extensive range of interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for use in the new construction and repair and remodeling of residential home and non-residential buildings. JELD-WEN is a recognized leader in manufacturing energy-efficient products and has been an ENERGY STAR® Partner since 1998. Our products are marketed globally under the JELD-WEN® brand, along with several market-leading regional brands such as Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe and Corinthian®, Stegbar®, and Trend® in Australia. For more information visit www.jeld-wen.com.

SOURCE JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.jeld-wen.com

