Jellyfish Appoints Sharon Harris as First Global Chief Marketing Officer

Harris has over 20 years of experience leading teams and making an impact within the marketing and digital media spaces. Prior to joining Jellyfish, Harris served as VP, Alliance Relationships at Deloitte where she managed both the Google Cloud Alliance and the Google Marketing Platform Alliance, which comprised over 4,000 practitioners across 40 countries. Prior to Deloitte, Harris exceeded global mobile advertising business revenue targets, launching advertising on Microsoft Windows 8 including Ads-in-Apps. Harris has also managed substantial accounts and projects for companies including T-Mobile, Reuters, Sirius Satellite Radio, IAC and Discovery Networks.

"From the moment we began working with Sharon it was apparent that she was the perfect person to help us amplify our exposure on a global stage. We have built something special and with Sharon's help, I'm excited to communicate to the world who we are, what we do, and where we are going," said Rob Pierre, CEO and cofounder of Jellyfish. "We bring cutting-edge and market leading solutions to the marketplace and Sharon will play a key role in positioning us as a true global partner in digital marketing and transformation. Her extensive experience leading teams and pioneering advertising innovation is exactly what we need in our first Chief Marketing Officer."

A passionate champion for diversity, equity and inclusion, Harris is involved in several professional mentorship organizations and is a frequent speaker on the topics of representation in tech, inclusion and allyship. She has served as chair of the advisory board for the Marcus Graham Project where she continues to help to promote diversity and inclusion in the advertising industry. She is the board chair for Seattle's Be Bold Now annual International Women's Day celebration, and is also the Vice Chair of IGNITE National, a nonpartisan organization that encourages young women to actively engage in the political process.

"I couldn't be more excited about the opportunity to elevate Jellyfish's marketing efforts to the next level," said Harris. "Jellyfish has a lot to say and it's time to share that with the world. Leveraging my passion for digital transformation, I will bring a new voice to the table as Jellyfish continues on its tremendous growth trajectory."

Harris will be based out of Jellyfish's New York City office and will report directly to Pierre.

Jellyfish is a digital partner to some of the world's leading brands including Uber, eBay, Samsung, Spotify, Nestlé, Ford, Aviva Investors and UGG. Jellyfish represents a new kind of digital business, where agency services are combined with consultancy, training and cutting-edge technologies to deliver the best possible outcomes for clients.

Employing over 1100 people across 30 offices globally, and with further expansion on the horizon, Jellyfish aims to be the first-choice global partner for any brand's digital requirements. Launched in 2005, Jellyfish has also grown to become one of a select few globally managed Google Marketing Partners.

Growing at an average of 45% per annum consistently over the last eight years, Jellyfish is proud to be at the forefront of the global digital economy.

