Jellyfish Hires Agency Client Service Expert to Accelerate Growth

"We are excited about Sean joining our team," said Jim Hamilton, Managing Director and Head of US Agency. "We've been experiencing rapid growth in the market. Adding Sean's experience crafting and executing go-to-market strategy, recruiting strong teams, and his passion for winning will be a tremendous asset as we look to scale our business."

Leading the company's client service team, McDonald will be helping to develop staff and create process to ensure the highest levels of customer service. He will be involved with key clients and lend his talent to the overall management of the agency.

"Jellyfish's disruptive approach to digital marketing and reputation for delivering results is unique," said Mr. McDonald. "They've defined a new standard helping clients achieve perfect digital journeys and digital transformation. The Jellyfish team is known for rolling up their sleeves and working in partnership with clients. I'm thrilled to be joining them."

For over two years, Jellyfish has been a DoubleClick Certified Marketing Partner and Google Analytics Certified Partner in the US, and EMEA, and was recently certified as a DoubleClick Certified Marketing Partner for Creative services.

