Jellysmack Steps Into The Cage: The Global Creator Company Launches its Media Partner Program with Premier MMA Sports Brand Combate Global

The Media Partner Program is a tailored white glove solution where Jellysmack serves as a brand's social media operating partner to fuel growth. Jellysmack's expert content strategists, editors, and community managers will leverage the company's proprietary AI technology to edit, optimize, publish, and manage the partner's content across various social platforms. Jellysmack's tech-powered approach yields high engagement which leads to increased monetization, turning existing intellectual property into valuable revenue streams.

As the premier Hispanic MMA sports franchise and the number two most watched MMA promotion in the U.S., behind only the UFC, according to Nielsen, Combate Global has carved out a rapidly expanding fanbase and has become the number two sport for Spanish speakers across the world.

Combate's popular, World Cup-style country vs. country matchups between the best new MMA fighters are broadcast on Univision and TUDN USA in the U.S. and TUDN MX and Televisa Nueve in Mexico to millions of fans.

"Combate Global's social media platforms offer fans insider content that they can't get anywhere else. We're thrilled to partner with Jellysmack so we can bring together Combate Global's giant fanbase," said Campbell McLaren, Combate Global CEO. "Jellysmack's impressive track record and ingenuity give us confidence that they'll be a long-term strategic partner for our red hot brand."

The Media Partner Program is a new initiative for Jellysmack, which has established itself as the driving force behind explosive multi-platform social growth for individual creators such as Derek Deso, Reaction Time, Deestroying, WhistlinDiesel and Bailey Sarian. The company recently announced partnerships with creator titans MrBeast and PewDiePie. Jellysmack also owns and operates five of the biggest social communities in the world including Oh My Goal (soccer), House of Bounce (basketball) and Gamology (gaming).

"Jellysmack's Media Partner Program offers brands the chance to turn their intellectual property into valuable revenue streams on social platforms," said Olivier Delfosse, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Jellysmack. "We couldn't be more excited to have such an influential brand like Combate Global as the launch partner for our newest initiative."

About Jellysmack

Co-founded in 2016 by Michael Philippe, Robin Sabban, and Swann Maizil, Jellysmack is the global creator company that detects and develops the world's most talented video creators through technology. The company's proprietary data and video optimization tools drive social audience growth, unlocking new revenue streams and amplifying monetization. Currently home to over 200 influential Creators, including PewDiePie, MrBeast, Bailey Sarian, Derek Deso, Karina Garcia, Charles & Alyssa Forever, and Brad Mondo. Jellysmack optimizes, operates, and distributes creator-made video content to Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube. The company's creator strategy builds upon its success in scaling its own original content channels in beauty ("Beauty Studio"), soccer ("Oh My Goal"), gaming ("Gamology"), and more. Combined Jellysmack-managed content boasts 10 billion global monthly video views and a cross-platform reach of 125 million unique U.S. users, reaching nearly 45% of all Americans and making it the largest digital-first U.S. company in monthly social media viewers. To learn more, visit jellysmack.com .

About Combate Global

Combate Global, previously "Combate Americas," is the premier Hispanic Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) sports franchise, rapidly becoming the number two sport after soccer for Spanish speaking fans worldwide, and the only MMA property regularly airing on broadcast television in both the U.S. (Univision) and Mexico (Televisa). Nielsen research indicates that an astounding 91 percent of Combate Global viewers are not regular viewers of other MMA content, demonstrating that Combate Global has garnered a new MMA audience with its World Cup-style, country vs. country-style competition. Each year of Combate Global action culminates with "COPA COMBATE," the toughest event in sports, and the most coveted destination for representing one's country.

Combate Global CEO Campbell McLaren, also the co-founder and creator of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), has been described by New York Magazine as "the marketing genius behind the UFC," while Yahoo Sports has said he "knows more about the sport than just about anyone in it today." Under his direction, the growth of Combate Americas' television footprint and worldwide audience triggered a re-branding in 2021 to Combate Global.

