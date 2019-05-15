Jelmar Acquires Environmental Sports Products' Cleaners (ESPRO)

CHICAGO, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jelmar, LLC, a respected leader in the household cleaning products industry well-known for its CLR® and Tarn-X® brands, today announced its acquisition of the stain remover brand ESPRO.

"We're thrilled to bring in the ESPRO brand of sports cleaning products under our ownership. We believe they align with and complement Jelmar's offerings perfectly," said Alison Gutterman, CEO and President of Jelmar. "ESPRO's unique product formulation not only fits Jelmar's tough and efficacious cleaning products portfolio, but it is also environmentally-friendly. We're looking forward to being able to help our customers tackle yet another cleaning issue with an effective product formula."

ESPRO SPORTS CLEANER is the stain remover product of choice for more than 100 college and pro sports teams, as well as athletes and parents of all ages. It effectively removes the toughest stains and odors from rugged outdoor competition, including dirt, grass stains, blood, sweat stains, red clay, field paint and more. What's more, it is an earth-conscious formula containing no butyl, bleach or phosphates and is available in a variety of sizes fit for a whole team, a home or an individual on the go.

"We are proud to see our ESPRO products being brought under the umbrella of Jelmar, where they will be introduced to a new audience," said Steve Dean, President of ESPRO. "The inception and growth of these products to date have been guided under family leadership, and we know that with Jelmar being a family-owned company as well, these products will be in good hands while staying true to their beginnings."

Currently, customers may find ESPRO SPORTS CLEANER at Walmart locations nationwide.

About Jelmar, LLC:

Jelmar is a leading manufacturer of a broad range of household cleaning products, including CLR® and Tarn-X® brands of cleaners. Flagship CLR products include CLR® Calcium, Lime & Rust Remover, CLR Bath & Kitchen® Cleaner, CLR® Mold & Mildew Stain Remover and CLR Septic System Treatment®. With its unique formulas, the CLR brand gets the cleaning job done in virtually every area of the home. For more information, visit www.clrbrands.com. You can also follow us on social media at @CLRCleaners on Twitter, @CLRCleaners on Facebook and@clr_products on Instagram.

