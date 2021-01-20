Jemincare initiates phase I clinical trial of anti-SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody JMB2002

NANCHANG, China, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 15, Jemincare Group, a Chinese pharmaceutical company, announced that it has initiated the phase I clinical trial of anti-SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody (JMB2002).

Preclinical studies of JMB2002 including pharmacology and toxicity were carried out systemically. The drug metabolism, safety and efficacy were well performed. In early studies, it was found that JMB2002 could effectively neutralize live virus infection of Vero E6 cells. What's more, JMB2002 showed potent binding and blocking activities to the spike glycoproteins of mutant viruses.

While most of the SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies in clinical trial are produced from cell pool, the product for clinical trial of JMB2002 is produced from high yield stable cell line, that ensure the consistency and stability of clinical samples. JMB2002 is derived from naive human B cell antibody library of healthy donors. With the powerful phage-to-yeast platform, researchers quickly pinpoint the ideal candidates from over 10 billion antibody molecules in 19 days.

As one of the large-scale and modernized pharmaceutical groups in China, Jemincare Group, making breakthrough achievements in recent 2 years, has focused on the R&D of new drugs over the years with R&D pipeline for treating diseases in cancer, central nervous system, respiratory system, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular systems. In 2018, Jemincare established its Research Institute in Shanghai Zhangjiang Science City and has recruited over 400 R&D scientists in 5 research centers for development of innovative drugs including biologics, novel small molecules, novel drug delivery system, generic drugs and traditional Chinese medicines.

