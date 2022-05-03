Jene Hoosier Joins Sanctuary Wealth as Managing Director, Head of Platform Strategy

Brings extensive experience supporting advisors in transition from prior roles with United Capital and Goldman Sachs

INDIANAPOLIS, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors, has named Jene Hoosier as Managing Director, Head of Platform Strategy, reporting directly to Sanctuary's founder and CEO, Jim Dickson. In this role, Jene will focus on ensuring that Sanctuary's advisor platform, Haven, continues to evolve and provide advisors with access to world class technology and solutions that meet their clients' diverse needs.

"Sanctuary's growth since our founding four years ago has been spectacular, and one of the primary reasons we've managed to grow so far, so fast, is because of the quality of professionals like Jene Hoosier who have chosen to grow alongside Sanctuary," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "Jene really understands the transition space and what advisors need to succeed outside the wirehouse environment, particularly from a technology perspective. She brings tremendous experience to the role and will be a key member of our executive team and prime resource for our advisors."

Jene Hoosier comes to Sanctuary after almost 10 years with Goldman Sachs Personal Financial Management (formerly known as United Capital Financial Advisers) where she served in multiple roles including leading centralized operations, training, and on-boarding of new acquisitions. She most recently worked with Goldman Sachs PFM as the acting COO for the fintech platform known as FinLife, a digitally enabled platform focused on delivering an end-to-end scalable and repeatable financial planning experience.

"What drew me to Sanctuary Wealth was the desire to get back into a fast-growing organization with great people wanting to do great things. I've always found that I do my best work in an environment with strong and dedicated leadership," said Jene Hoosier, Managing Director Head of Platform Strategy. "I think an important part of my role here will be assessing the industry and making sure we have the best-in-class solutions from a technology perspective. In other words, making our platform one where advisors can focus on their clients and be as efficient and effective as possible."

A graduate of California State University-San Bernardino with a degree in Finance and Accounting, Jene began her financial services career with Quantuvis Consulting, a subsidiary of Genworth Financial, in 2010.

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com/) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes partner firms across 23 states with over $20.0 billion in assets under advisement.

