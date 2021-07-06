Jeni's New Ice Cream Truck Flavors Are The Edible Soundtrack To Your Hot Vax Summer

And, as if on cue, here comes Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams, serving up summertime nostalgia with the July 8 release of their limited edition Ice Cream Truck collection, a twist on some of your favorite ice cream truck flavors from childhood, the perfect accompaniment to this feel-good moment.

Starting 7/8, for the next month, Jeni's will be releasing a new ice cream truck-inspired flavor every Thursday in their scoop shops and online, and the full collection will be available for nationwide shipping from jenis.com/icecreamtruck on 7/8.

Here's the full menu and release dates—mark your calendars and plan accordingly:

Rocket Pop (July 8)

A riff on the classic bomb pop (except creamy and not on a stick) that will catapult you into another stratosphere. A tart, refreshing, ultra-creamy blueberry-pineapple swirl. Bouncy buttermilk cream with a zero-gravity kinda texture. A wild ride from the Earth to the moon and back again.

Mango Cheesecake Swirl (July 15) The ubiquitous 1990s gourmet dessert gets a new millennium makeover. Dense cream cheese ice cream with New York-style texture—perfectly smooth, rich, and barely sweet. All dressed up with a finishing flourish of bright and aromatic alphonso mango sauce. Eat your heart out.

Orange Freeze (July 22)

Inspired by that unforgettable, milky orange mall beverage (you know the one). This dairy-free play on the classic is a two-toned orange coconut cream bursting at the seams with the joyful scent of blood orange. Both brand new and utterly nostalgic, you'll be tempted to suck this flavor through a straw.

High Five Candy Bar (July 29)

Four ingredients to rule them all: Peanut butter, caramel, chocolate, pretzels. Plus one not-so-secret ingredient—honey—which gives the peanut butter ice cream a dreamy, nougat-y texture and flavor. This jazzy ensemble of sweet, salty, and gooey will have you dancing. Make some room before digging in.

Golden Nectar (August 5)

An indescribable, deliriously delicious, amber-colored gem. A blend of some of Jeni's favorite spices that taste a lot like a chilled summer chai. Round and soft and almost magical with notes of nectar, vanilla, and clove. Flirty with firecracker-like snaps of aerated toffee candy. The stuff summer daydreams are made of.

Ice Cream Truck is a limited edition collection. Like actual ice cream trucks that drive around, you've got to catch it while you can.

About Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is a modern American ice cream company devoted to making the finest ice creams the world has ever known. Founded in Columbus, Ohio in 2002 by James Beard Award-winning ice cream maker Jeni Britton Bauer, Jeni's has emerged over the past 19 years as the new standard by which all other ice creams are judged. Today, Jeni's is a Certified B Corporation known for its social, environmental, and business leadership with 58 scoop shops, an online shop at jenis.com, and distribution in top grocery stores across the country.

