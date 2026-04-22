Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams Appoints David Stever as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Next Phase of Growth

Former Ben & Jerry's CEO to guide the ice cream company through continued expansion, franchising, and innovation

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams has announced the appointment of David Stever as Chief Executive Officer. He joins the company at a time of strong momentum and will lead its next phase of growth as the brand continues to expand nationally and deepen its connection with customers and communities.

David Stever

"We are thrilled to welcome David Stever as CEO of Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams," said Brian Knez, Jeni's Chairman. "He brings a rare combination of operational excellence and business leadership, along with a proven ability to scale global brands. During his time at Ben & Jerry's, he fostered a people-first culture rooted in quality, the guest experience, and a passion for the power of ice cream to bring people together. We are confident that Dave, together with our terrific Jeni's team, will continue to successfully expand this wonderful brand while staying true to its culture and artisanal heritage."

"Jeni's is one of those companies where growth and authenticity are deeply connected," said Stever. "What is driving its momentum across scoop shops, grocery, and now franchising is a genuine commitment to joy, creativity, community, and the emotional connection it builds with people. Ice cream may seem simple, but when it is done right, it combines art, agriculture, and memory. That is what makes Jeni's special. I am excited to build on that foundation and expand how people experience Jeni's."

Stever brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in consumer-packaged goods. As Chief Executive Officer and CMO of Ben & Jerry's, he led the business through transformative growth while strengthening the brand, expanding innovation, and increasing its global relevance.

Stever joins Jeni's at a strategic moment as the company continues to grow across all areas of the business. It operates more than 90 scoop shops across 30 markets and is also expanding into franchising through its Fellowship Model, extending its reach into new communities across the country. Jeni's products are now available in approximately 15,000 retail locations nationwide and growing, including Whole Foods, Target, Kroger and Albertson's.

Jeni's has long been recognized for its category-defining approach to extraordinary flavor and product innovation, on track to launch more than 20 new flavors this year alone, while continuing to introduce new formats. Under Stever's leadership, the company will continue to invest in breakthrough flavor development, new product formats, and expanded consumer experiences.

About Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams:

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is an American ice cream company devoted to making the finest ice creams the world has ever known. Founded in 2002 by James Beard Award-winning ice cream maker Jeni Britton, Jeni's has emerged over the past 20 years as the new standard by which all other ice creams are judged. Jeni's continues to make one-of-a-kind flavors with Direct Trade ingredients and super fresh milk from family dairy farms. Today, Jeni's is a Certified B Corporation known for its social, environmental, and business leadership with more than 90 scoop shops, an online shop at jenis.com, and distribution in top grocery stores across the country. For more information, visit jenis.com

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