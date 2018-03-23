JennAir Breathes New Life Into Modern Luxury Audience With Vision For Progress

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- JennAir today unveiled its new brand campaign, Bound By Nothing™, a creative mission rooted in deep consumer luxury category insights. According to Ipsos1, 81 percent of modern ultra affluent luxury consumers believe the definition of luxury is rapidly changing. That change is underscored by a recent Deloitte2 luxury consumer goods research study, suggesting that 45 percent of luxury consumers are asking for personalized products and services, rather than carbon copies of conventional luxury. Thus, JennAir, a brand rooted in progress, has set forth a limitless new vision of luxury under the Bound By Nothing creative platform.

JennAir's Bound By Nothing Campaign

Bound By Nothing signals a complete brand overhaul, and serves as a mission to reinvigorate luxury audiences, tear down stale conventions, slash through conformity and usher in a new era of luxury standards. With significant new product offerings across two new design expressions, three exclusive statement pieces and a notably elevated brand identity, JennAir is breathing new life into the very meaning of luxury.

"JennAir is driving both the luxury appliance category and Whirlpool Corporation forward with provocative design, masterful execution and exceptional performance that unapologetically challenges convention," said Joe Liotine, president, Whirlpool North America Region. "This is evident in the unmistakable edge found in every detail of JennAir's disruptive design, distinct craftsmanship, impeccable performance, and frictionless connectivity."

Tapping modern luxury consumer research, the brand saw a white space in the premium appliance category. Data across segmentation, behavioral studies and macro trend analyses revealed the luxury audience is actually an emerging growth consumer – a new audience within a seemingly established category – drawn to strong leadership behaviors such as courage, distinctiveness, calculated risk taking and most importantly, the idea of progress. Leaving the one-size-fits-all notion of luxury symbols behind, Bound By Nothing speaks directly to this elevated mindset, leveraging the insight that common experiences are simply not good enough.

"The luxury category has been resting on its laurels with specific features and dated symbols as predetermined markers of success for the wealthy consumer," said Jon Hall, marketing director, JennAir. "We know the modern luxury consumer recognizes that their wealth gives them freedom to choose what they really want based on primal desires and what makes them truly happy: unique design, experiences, personalization, customization and digital progress."

Integrated Marketing Campaign: Bound By Nothing

Whirlpool Corporation's deep commitment to the JennAir brand comes to life through both brand and product leadership as JennAir unleashes the power of its Bound By Nothing brand campaign. The multi-million dollar Bound By Nothing campaign and unveil of more than 70 new products marks the most significant investment in the JennAir brand since its acquisition by Whirlpool Corporation in 2006 as its super-premium offering within the portfolio. Product leadership is evident through the new products across two new design expressions that target the super premium segment, driving progress for the luxury kitchen appliance category.

The brand transformation represents freedom from conformity and more importantly, progress across inspiration, personal expression and confidence. This will come to life across national print, digital and out-of-home advertising, an emboldened new brand wordmark and brand website, influencer engagement, online video, social channels and earned media efforts, customer relations management (CRM), and showroom transformations, elevated immersions and training, disruptive activations and events that push past expectations and of course, in every design and performance detail of the JennAir product offerings.

As the Bound By Nothing revolution takes place in kitchens in late 2018, JennAir will give designers and urban tastemakers the power to transform kitchen design, encouraging them to break from common experiences and parity. Across the RISE® and NOIR® design expressions, consumers and designers will find the aesthetic edge they prefer. A digital platform cuts across the suite of products and design expressions to deliver distinctive, uncompromised performance and service. Finally, three statement pieces were revealed to a select group of designers and tastemakers at UNBOUND, the exclusive invite-only JennAir event in New York City, showcasing hand-curated artistry that heralds the brand's rise from the ashes of convention to deliver what the new modern luxury audience craves.

"This campaign represents the grit and hard work of today's modern luxury. The revived JennAir brand and the Bound By Nothing campaign reflect what the research showed us – the luxury market is a fresh segment that continues to evolve in an otherwise stagnant category," continued Hall. "Rooted in our founder's spirit, and forge a new vision of luxury with provocative design, masterful execution and exceptional performance."

The brand's new wordmark purposefully encapsulates its emboldened spirit, as "Jenn" harkens back to the progressive spirit of Lou Jenn, while "Air" represents the endless possibilities that lie ahead. Together these are the tenets of the brand in its every action – from product performance and design to ownership connectivity and service and each touchpoint in between. Embodying the ethos of the Bound By Nothing campaign, the JennAir brand is limitless, paving a path of progress in the luxury category.

Unveiled at the Architectural Digest Design Show (ADDS) in New York City, the Bound By Nothing campaign champions a new day as JennAir boldly issues a siren call to join a luxury appliance revolution.

Learn more at JennAir.com, @JennAir on Instagram and Twitter, Facebook.com/JennAir, and YouTube.com/JennAir.

About JennAir

Defying physics with the invention of downdraft ventilation, Lou Jenn forged the path to an open concept and changed the kitchen forever. Founded in that progress, JennAir fearlessly carries his torch — hell-bent on burning down the tired conventions of luxury. JennAir crafts distinctive luxury kitchen appliances that push form and function to transform spaces. With exceptional performance, masterful execution and provocative design, JennAir offerings are powerful, yet bespoke to individual tastes, shattering norms to deliver the progress that today's luxury consumer deserves. To speak with a concierge at the JennAir Epicenter or learn more about the new offerings from JennAir, please visit JennAir.com or join us on instagram.com/JennAir, facebook.com/JennAir, twitter.com/JennAir and youtube.com/JennAir.

1 Ipsos's The Affluent Outlook 2016

2 Deloitte's Global Powers of Luxury Goods 2017: The new luxury consumer

Media contact: jennair@mslgroup.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jennair-breathes-new-life-into-modern-luxury-audience-with-vision-for-progress-300618624.html

SOURCE JennAir

Related Links

http://JennAir.com

