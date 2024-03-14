REVEL IN THE BOLD BEAUTY AND COOKING VERSATILITY OF THE NEW JENNAIR FLUSH OVEN HOOD COMBINATION

The New JennAir Flush Oven Hood Combination Provokes New Possibilities in the Kitchen With a Fully Flush & Integrated Design, 7-in-1 Oven, Air Fry Mode, and Smart Microwave Oven

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh off a showstopping presence at The Kitchen Bath & Industry Show (KBIS) 2024 , luxury appliance brand JennAir® is announcing the addition of the new JennAir Flush Oven Hood Combination to its robust product portfolio. With a fully flush and integrated design, the JennAir Flush Oven Hood Combination effortlessly integrates into its surroundings with its seamless design, creating a clean, finished look1 in any space.

"Now more than ever, the luxury consumer is craving spaces that achieve fully integrated and flush designs, but still serve their bespoke tastes," said Chelsey Whitehead, director of product and brand marketing for JennAir. "This has long been an obstacle with microwave hood combinations in particular, but with the fully flush and integrated design of the new JennAir Flush Oven Hood Combination, they can achieve both the look, feel and function they crave. It also goes beyond expected possibilities with its multifunctional features."

The new JennAir Flush Oven Hood Combination boasts the following key features:

Fully Flush & Integrated Design: The design of the flush to cabinet oven hood combination effortlessly integrates into cabinets for a seamless design, creating a clean, finished look.

The design of the flush to cabinet oven hood combination effortlessly integrates into cabinets for a seamless design, creating a clean, finished look. 7-in-1 Oven: Match the method to your menu with a wide array of cooking modes. Air fry, convect bake and roast, toast, dehydrate and keep food warm until you're ready, or harness classic microwave options including reheat, popcorn, and defrost.

Match the method to your menu with a wide array of cooking modes. Air fry, convect bake and roast, toast, dehydrate and keep food warm until you're ready, or harness classic microwave options including reheat, popcorn, and defrost. Air Fry Mode with Basket: Achieve crispy, yet juicy, results on your favorites from fresh vegetables to french fries using the Air Fry mode, which circulates hot air around the air fry basket with little to no additional oil.

Achieve crispy, yet juicy, results on your favorites from fresh vegetables to french fries using the Air Fry mode, which circulates hot air around the air fry basket with little to no additional oil. Smart Microwave Oven: Whether prepping in the kitchen or soaking in your clawfoot tub, take effortless control of your oven with smart features. You can skillfully control your microwave using the JennAir ® app, which empowers you to remotely control and monitor the microwave 2 and prompts you when it's time to tend to your dish. Additionally, tap into chef-inspired recipes designed to create effortlessly delicious results, or use simple voice commands with your Google Assistant and Alexa-enabled devices 3 .

Whether prepping in the kitchen or soaking in your clawfoot tub, take effortless control of your oven with smart features. You can skillfully control your microwave using the JennAir app, which empowers you to remotely control and monitor the microwave and prompts you when it's time to tend to your dish. Additionally, tap into chef-inspired recipes designed to create effortlessly delicious results, or use simple voice commands with your Google Assistant and Alexa-enabled devices . LCD Display with Tap Touch Controls: Navigate your appliance effortlessly through settings, dynamic features, and assisted cooking modes on this highly interactive, full-color LCD display.

Navigate your appliance effortlessly through settings, dynamic features, and assisted cooking modes on this highly interactive, full-color LCD display. Cooking Presets: With an array of cooking presets for common and specialty foods, you can create a wide variety of dishes using microwave, convection or both, without the guesswork.

With an array of cooking presets for common and specialty foods, you can create a wide variety of dishes using microwave, convection or both, without the guesswork. CleanRelease® Non-Stick Interior: Help prevent spills from sticking with the CleanRelease® Non-Stick Interior, which lets you easily clean up with the simple wipe of a damp cloth.

To learn more about the JennAir Flush Oven Hood Combination, you can visit JennAir.com, or immerse yourself in the JennAir experience by visiting a local showroom .

About JennAir

Defying physics with the invention of downdraft ventilation, Lou Jenn forged the path to an open concept and changed the kitchen forever. Founded in that progress, the JennAir brand fearlessly carries his torch — hell-bent on burning down the tired conventions of luxury. The JennAir brand crafts distinctive luxury kitchen appliances that push form and function to transform spaces. With exceptional performance, masterful execution and provocative design, JennAir offerings are powerful, yet bespoke to individual tastes, shattering norms to deliver the progress that today's luxury consumer deserves. To speak with a concierge at the JennAir Epicenter or learn more about the new offerings from JennAir, please visit JennAir.com or join us on instagram.com/JennAir and youtube.com/JennAir .

1 When installed in standard cabinet depth 12 ¾".

2 Appliance must be set to remote enable. WiFi & App required. Features subject to change. Details and privacy info at jennair.com/connect.

3 Amazon Alexa features available in US only.

