Jenner & Block Boosts Patent Litigation Practice with Addition of Three Partners in Washington, DC; Launches International Trade Commission Practice

"These lawyers each have exceptional experience and will open up opportunities for the firm to grow our patent litigation trial practice, and also expand our patent regulatory and investigations practice," said Jenner & Block Co-Managing Partners Katya Jestin and Randy Mehrberg . "We are excited to welcome Mark, Alex, and Ron to the firm."

The three partners have significant experience representing clients at the intersection of intellectual property, international trade, and antitrust law. They have represented clients in the technology, semiconductor, software, life sciences, and medical devices industries in patent litigation before federal district and appellate courts, and the ITC, including in Section 337 cases. With decades of experience between them representing companies in Section 337 investigations, Mr. Davis, Mr. Hadjis, and Mr. Pabis will head a new practice group that will focus on the ITC.

"We are delighted that Mark, Alex, and Ron have joined the firm. Their existing work is an excellent match for the Jenner & Block patent group, and they bring capabilities that will allow us to expand our opportunities to serve clients," said Reggie Hill, co-chair of the Patent Litigation and Counseling Practice.

Mark Davis focuses on intellectual property rights litigation and associated antitrust issues, including Section 337 issues. He represents clients before the ITC and federal district and appellate courts. He frequently writes and speaks on intellectual property and issues related to international trade. Mr. Davis is currently representing Italian life sciences company Bracco Group in an ITC investigation and in litigation in the District of New Jersey. His experience includes assisting in the defensive and offensive acquisition of intellectual property portfolios, negotiating intellectual property licenses, and conducting due diligence investigations of intellectual property in corporate transactions.

"Jenner & Block has a litigation practice that is second to none and it has an incredible Asia practice that meshes perfectly with the practices that Alex, Ron and I have developed over the past two decades. Simply stated, Jenner's world-class litigation platform provides an excellent opportunity to build a Section 337 practice from the ground up," Mr. Davis said.

Alex Hadjis is a trial attorney who represents clients in high-stakes patent disputes before federal courts and the ITC. Most recently, he was lead trial counsel for digital media streaming company Roku, winning a complete defense verdict for the company in a jury trial in the Western District of Texas. Mr. Hadjis has handled patent, antitrust, and breach-of-contract cases in many cutting-edge industries, including semiconductors, telecommunications, medical devices, and software. He also has extensive experience litigating cases involving technology standards. Mr. Hadjis has been recognized as a leading intellectual property litigator by Chambers USA and other independent publications.

"I am thrilled to join Jenner & Block. The firm has an outstanding reputation, with exceptional attorneys to back up that reputation. Being at Jenner will be a tremendous benefit to my practice and clients," Mr. Hadjis said.

Ron Pabis represents technology companies in patent litigation and patent licensing disputes at all stages of the litigation process and at trial. He has litigated cases in the networking, semiconductor, semiconductor packaging, software, and medical device fields. In addition to his trial work in Federal District Court and before arbitration panels, Mr. Pabis has over a decade of experience in Section 337 investigations before the ITC.

"Jenner & Block is an excellent litigation firm that will be a great place from which to support my existing and new clients," Mr. Pabis said.

Their arrival follows Rachel K. Alpert (Investigations, Compliance, and Defense); Madeleine V. Findley (Communications, Internet, and Technology); Thomas S. O'Neill (Energy); and Joshua Riley (Congressional Investigations), all of whom recently joined the firm.

About the team

Mark G. Davis joins the firm from Goodwin Proctor. Previously, he was chair of the ITC practices at Greenberg Traurig and Weil Gotshal. Mr. Davis co-authored the Section 337 Patent Investigation Management Guide, published by the University of California, Berkeley School of Law. He has spoken and taught on Section 337 Investigations at the China Chamber of International Commerce and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade. Mr. Davis graduated cum laude from the Catholic University of America, and received his law degree from The George Washington University School of Law.

Alexander J. Hadjis joins the firm from Oblon, McClelland, Maier & Neustadt. Prior to joining Oblon, he was the Co-Chair of the Technology Industry Practice and Chair of the International Trade Commission Practice at Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft. Mr. Hadjis served as a judicial law clerk at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. He graduated from The Ohio State University with a degree in Electrical Engineering, received his J.D. from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, and has a Master of Laws in Intellectual Property from the George Washington University Law School.

Ronald J. Pabis joins the firm from Goodwin Proctor and has practiced alongside Mr. Davis since 2001. He has spoken extensively on intellectual property matters, including Section 337 Investigations, both domestically and overseas, and has been recognized by numerous publications for his patent litigation expertise. He graduated from Hobart and William Smith Colleges and received his J.D. cum laude from Albany Law School.

ABOUT JENNER & BLOCK'S PATENT LITIGATION AND COUNSELING PRACTICE

Jenner & Block's Patent Litigation and Counseling Practice litigates patent cases in courts across the country with creativity, strong technical credentials and unparalleled trial experience. Partners in the Chambers-recognized patent litigation practice have tried a variety of matters, averaging more than 10 cases each to juries, courts or arbitrators. The practice represents clients in the high-stakes fields of biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, chemical manufacturing, petrochemicals, plastics, electronic hardware, microchips, computer software, cloud computing, LCDs, molding and packaging, telecommunications, food services, automotive devices and energy production, among many other technologies. The firm's clients include Johnson & Johnson, General Electric, Nissan, Honeywell, American Power Conversion Corporation, Pelco, Hospira, Charter Communications, General Dynamics, Wolfram Research, and Mitsubishi Electric.

ABOUT JENNER & BLOCK

Jenner & Block LLP is a law firm with global reach, with offices in Chicago, London, Los Angeles, New York, and Washington, DC. The firm is known for its prominent and successful litigation practice and experience handling sophisticated and high-profile corporate transactions. Firm clients include Fortune 100 companies, large privately held corporations, financial services institutions, emerging companies, Native American tribes, and venture capital and private equity investors. In 2020, The American Lawyer recognized the firm for the fourth consecutive year as the #1 pro bono firm in the United States, marking the 10th time in 13 years the firm has received this recognition. In 2020, the publication also recognized the firm as the #3 international pro bono firm, and in 2018, named the firm as its first "Pro Bono Champion." In 2020, Reuters Legal named the firm its inaugural "Pro Bono Hero."

