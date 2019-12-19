Jenner & Block Elects Eight New Partners Across All Its Offices for 2020

"We are proud to welcome to the partnership this talented and diverse group of eight lawyers who represent the future of our firm and the legal industry," said Katya Jestin and Randy Mehrberg , Jenner & Block's incoming co-managing partners. "They have worked hard to achieve successful results for our clients while upholding the firm's core values of excellence, collaboration, diversity and inclusion, and pro bono and public service. We look forward to the experience and leadership they will bring as partners."

Of the firm's new partners, more than 62 percent identify as racially diverse, women or LGBT, which is in line with the firm's commitment to diversity and inclusion. The new partners include:

Chicago

Katharine R. Ciliberti is a member of the firm's Professional Responsibility Practice. She has experience defending lawyers and law firms in complex legal malpractice litigation, pre-suit investigations and resolutions, and partnership disputes. In addition to professional negligence claims, she defends lawyers against claims of fraud, misrepresentation, and aiding and abetting breach of fiduciary duty, among others. She also advises law firms with respect to complex legal ethics issues. Ms. Ciliberti also is a trial lawyer with a broad range of complex commercial litigation experience. She maintains an active pro bono practice that spans criminal appeals, civil rights lawsuits, insurance disputes and immigration matters. She earned a BS, summa cum laude, from Vanderbilt University and a JD, magna cum laude, Order of the Coif, from the University of Michigan Law School.

Gabriel K. Gillett is a member of the firm's Appellate and Supreme Court Practice, as well as the Complex Commercial Litigation and Securities Litigation and Enforcement Practices. He has experience in constitutional law, securities law, administrative law, contract and business disputes, insurance, communications, technology and privacy, NY Article 78, and bankruptcy litigation. His pro bono work has included securing appellate and trial-level victories in cases involving free speech and free press under the First Amendment, searches and seizures under the Fourth Amendment, immigration, the Public Trust Doctrine, and civil rights violations under 42 U.S.C. § 1983. Mr. Gillett served as a law clerk for judges on the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit and the US District Court for the Southern District of New York. He earned a BA from The George Washington University and a JD, magna cum laude, Order of the Coif, from Fordham University School of Law.

Caroline L. Meneau is a litigator who represents clients in high-stakes disputes. She is a member of the firm's Complex Commercial Litigation, Class Action, and ERISA Litigation Practices. Ms. Meneau's practice focuses on a number of substantive areas, including contract disputes, business torts, antitrust, ERISA, insurance coverage disputes and professional malpractice. She has also represented pro bono clients facing a range of legal issues, from murder charges to landlord-tenant disputes. Ms. Meneau graduated summa cum laude from the College of William and Mary. She graduated cum laude from Harvard Law School, where she was actively involved in the Tenant Advocacy Project, Harvard Mediation Program, and the Harvard Law and Policy Review.

LaRue L. Robinson handles complex commercial litigation, employee benefits (ERISA) litigation and investigations. Mr. Robinson's commercial litigation experience has focused on complex, trial-oriented disputes. His ERISA litigation practice encompasses class actions and individual claims related to alleged mismanagement of pension assets and miscalculation of benefits. He also advises clients in connection with government investigations. Mr. Robinson maintains an active pro bono practice in civil and criminal cases, which has included winning a certificate of innocence for a wrongly convicted client. Chicago Scholars named him as one of Chicago's "35 under 35" young leaders making an impact due to his extensive civic and community engagement. Before joining Jenner & Block, Mr. Robinson was a captain in the US Army Judge Advocate General's Corps where, in addition to serving as a prosecutor, he helped guide high-profile military investigations and was lead litigator on labor and employment matters. He received a BS in industrial and labor relations from Cornell University and his JD from Columbia Law School.

London

Robert J. Dalling is a member of the firm's Investigations, Compliance and Defense Practice. Formerly a trial advocate with 10 years' courtroom experience, he has represented multinational corporations and individuals in high-profile and high-value internal and external investigations involving a wide range of financial crime and other regulatory issues, including bribery and corruption, money laundering, fraud, and trade and financial sanctions. He also advises companies on compliance issues in these areas. Prior to moving into private practice in 2014, Mr. Dalling spent several years practicing as a barrister in white collar criminal litigation. He received his BA with honors from the University of Oxford and a post-graduate diploma in law from City University in London before completing the Inns of Court School of Law Bar Vocational Course.

Los Angeles

Christopher S. Lindsay focuses his practice primarily on media and entertainment litigation at the trial and appellate levels, including disputes raising copyright, trade secret, defamation, privacy and publicity right, contract and business tort issues. He also has experience advising technology companies regarding potential litigation risks. Mr. Lindsay maintains an active pro bono practice, representing clients in civil rights, human trafficking and environmental litigation before various federal courts. For that work, the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California honored him as a recipient of its Homeless Rights Advocacy Award. Mr. Lindsay earned a JD from UCLA School of Law as a member of the Order of the Coif, and earned a BA from Brigham Young University. Mr. Lindsay also served as a judicial extern to the Honorable Roger W. Boren at the California Court of Appeal.

New York

Ali M. Arain is an experienced litigator who represents clients in high-stakes business disputes in both state and federal courts. He has extensive experience in financial services-related litigation and internal investigations, often representing companies in cases involving securities fraud, commercial contracts and complex financial products like mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations and credit default swaps. He also has significant experience representing companies and individuals being investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Department of Justice and state attorneys general. Mr. Arain maintains an active pro bono practice, including representing criminal defendants at both the trial and appellate court levels. He also received the New York City Mayor's Award for Outstanding Contribution of Public Service for his pro bono legal work. Mr. Arain served as a law clerk to the Honorable Daniel T. K. Hurley of the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida. He received his JD from Emory University, where he graduated with honors, Order of the Coif, and his undergraduate degree from Duke University.

Washington, DC

Johanna R. Thomas is a member of the firm's Communications, Internet and Technology Practice. She has extensive experience working with communications, media and internet companies on regulatory and transactional matters before the Federal Communications Commission. Ms. Thomas previously served as a Legal Advisor to an FCC Commissioner, where she provided strategic legal and policy counsel on wireless, international and public safety issues. During her time at the FCC, Ms. Thomas also served as deputy chief of staff of the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau, a legal advisor to the chief of the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau and as an attorney advisor in the Media Bureau's Industry Analysis Division. She earned her AB with honors from Dartmouth College and her JD from the University of Pennsylvania Law School. She also has a Certificate in Business Economics and Public Policy from the Wharton School.

