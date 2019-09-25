Jenner & Block Elects Partners Katya Jestin and Randy Mehrberg to Serve as Co-Managing Partners, Effective January 1, 2020

Ms. Jestin currently is a co-chair of the firm's Investigations, Compliance and Defense Practice and has been a partner since 2007. She joined Jenner & Block after serving as an Assistant United States Attorney and a supervisor in the Criminal Division of the Eastern District of New York, where she was involved in investigations, prosecutions and trials involving fraud, money laundering and other white collar offenses.

Mr. Mehrberg currently is a co-chair of the firm's Energy Practice. He started his career with Jenner & Block, and left the firm to serve in leadership positions with several large publicly traded companies in the energy industry and elsewhere, returning to the firm each time, most recently rejoining the firm in 2016.

"Katya and Randy are the right team to share the managing partner role at Jenner & Block. They have strong leadership skills and management experience as well as the confidence of our clients and partners," said firm Chair Craig C. Martin. "They both demonstrate a significant commitment to our core values. I am looking forward to working with them and the rest of our leadership team on our strategic plan as we continue our commitment to focus on our core values of professional excellence, pro bono and civic engagement, and diversity and inclusion."

Both Ms. Jestin and Mr. Mehrberg have served in firm leadership roles and bring deep management experience to the role. In addition to co-chairing the firm's Investigations, Compliance and Defense Practice, Ms. Jestin served on the firm's Management Committee starting in 2011 and subsequently has served on the firm's Policy Committee since 2016. Mr. Mehrberg rejoined the firm to lead the newly created Energy Practice, a practice he co-chairs with Washington, DC-based Partner Suedeen Kelly.

"I'm extremely pleased that Katya and Randy have agreed to take on the managing partner role and begin the next chapter of leadership for Jenner & Block. Their different backgrounds, complementary strengths and shared commitment to excellence will help drive our continued success and strategic growth," said Mr. Truax. "Our firm's decision to have co-managing partners share the role from Chicago and New York reflects our commitment to continued growth nationally and globally."

Ms. Jestin and Mr. Mehrberg jointly said: "We are honored to have the opportunity to serve our partners and this unique firm in this role. We are excited to build upon our client-centric strategy, which is built on our commitment to delivering unparalleled excellence in high-impact disputes, investigations and sophisticated transactions."

ABOUT JENNER & BLOCK

Jenner & Block LLP is a law firm with global reach, with offices in Chicago, London, Los Angeles, New York and Washington, DC and more than 500 lawyers. The firm is known for its prominent and successful litigation practice and experience handling sophisticated and high-profile corporate transactions. Firm clients include Fortune 100 companies, large privately held corporations, financial services institutions, emerging companies and venture capital and private equity investors. In 2019, The American Lawyer recognized the firm as the #1 pro bono firm in the United States for the 10th year; the firm has been ranked among the top 10 in this category every year since 1990. In 2018, the publication named the firm its first "Pro Bono Champion."

ABOUT KATYA JESTIN

Based in Jenner & Block's New York office, Katya Jestin is a partner and co-chair of the firm's Investigations, Compliance and Defense Practice and counsels companies and executives in criminal, regulatory, and congressional investigations, including representing clients before the United States Department of Justice, the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the US Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. Ms. Jestin also conducts sensitive internal investigations on behalf of corporate clients and counsels senior management and Boards of Directors on matters ranging from global compliance risk to #metoo. Ms. Jestin served as counsel to the Examiner in the Lehman Brother's bankruptcy examination. Prior to joining Jenner & Block, Ms. Jestin was an Assistant United States Attorney and a supervisor in the Criminal Division of the Eastern District of New York. While a federal prosecutor, Ms. Jestin tried multiple high-profile cases involving fraud, money laundering and other violations, and she convicted the leadership of three La Cosa Nostra organized crime families. A graduate of the University of Texas, she received her law degree, cum laude, from Georgetown University Law Center.

ABOUT RANDY MEHRBERG

Jenner & Block Partner Randy Mehrberg is co-chair of the firm's Energy practice. He also supports the firm's Corporate; Litigation; Investigations, Compliance and Defense; and Restructuring and Bankruptcy Practices, as well as the Regulatory industry group. He has more than 35 years of experience in private practice and as a chief legal officer and strategic business leader for multi-billion-dollar public companies. Mr. Mehrberg has worked across all aspects of corporate law, including mergers and acquisitions, financings, securities, corporate governance, compliance, risk management, regulatory, commercial transactions, government relations, restructuring, work-outs, tax, real estate, environmental, labor and employment. He also has significant litigation experience, including internal investigations. A magna cum laude graduate of the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business, he received his law degree from the University of Michigan.

