Jenner & Block Elects Seven New Partners across offices for 2021

"This is an extraordinarily talented, smart group of lawyers, and this career milestone is a testament to their commitment to the firm's core values of excellence, collaboration, and pro bono and community service, and most importantly, their contributions to our clients," said Jenner & Block Co-Managing Partners Katya Jestin and Randy Mehrberg .

The new partners are:

Chicago

Elin Park is a member of the Complex Commercial Litigation Practice and focuses on defending class actions and litigating claims involving consumer protection statutes. In addition, Ms. Park has substantial experience representing financial services institutions, including in cases involving asset-backed securities, asset management and client investments, leveraged buyouts, bankruptcies, and insurance coverage disputes. She also handles government investigations for a broad range of industries. Ms. Park has been recognized for her successful representations of pro bono clients with awards from the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, the Chicago Chapter of the Federal Bar Association, and the Seventh Circuit Bar Association.

Thomas E. Quinn is a litigator whose practice focuses principally on high-stakes civil litigation and related regulatory matters. He has extensive experience defending corporations and financial institutions in market manipulation, antitrust, and other complex commercial litigation, often in the class action context. He also represents clients before the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the US Department of Justice, and other federal and state regulatory authorities. Mr. Quinn has represented clients in a number of industries, including commodities, futures and options, telecommunications, financial services, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, and transportation services. He maintains an active pro bono practice with a focus on criminal defense work in the Circuit Court of Cook County.

Los Angeles

Alexander M. Smith is a member of the Class Action, Consumer Law, and Professional Responsibility Practices. He has extensive experience litigating complex disputes in federal and state courts and has represented many of America's leading manufacturers of food, beverage, personal care, cleaning, and technology products in lawsuits around the country challenging the labeling and advertising of iconic household goods. Mr. Smith also represents large law firms in a wide range of contexts, including malpractice litigation, disqualification motions, and internal investigations. He also has experience representing law firms against claims brought by non-clients, including claims alleging that law firm clients aided and abetted Ponzi schemes.

New York

Lori B. Day, a member of the Investigations, Compliance, and Defense Practice, has experience in criminal and civil matters. Her practice involves the representation of a wide range of companies and individuals in connection with government and internal investigations in a variety of subject-matter areas, including technology and financial services. Ms. Day has represented individual clients and entities before the US Department of Justice, multiple US Attorney's Offices, and the New York Attorney General's Office. She has advised institutions on compliance with US sanctions laws and anti-money laundering regulations, and has experience investigating sensitive matters involving allegations of sexual misconduct or harassment. Ms. Day also maintains an active pro bono practice, and recently co-led a pro bono trial team representing Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin and four individual plaintiffs in a constitutional challenge to three abortion restrictions.

Jenna Ross is a litigator who focuses her practice on complex commercial disputes in both state and federal courts and in arbitrations. She represents clients in a broad range of commercial matters, with a focus on complex breach of contract, fraud, business tort, and antitrust litigation. Her experience spans a number of industries, including financial services, financial technology, aerospace, telecommunications, media and entertainment, and consumer goods. Ms. Ross maintains an active pro bono practice with a focus on reproductive rights advocacy. She has drafted several amicus briefs in pivotal reproductive rights cases, including before the US Supreme Court. She also represents non-profit organizations in contractual disputes, and has co-authored a brief in the Appellate Division of New York state court that led to the overturning of a felony conviction.

Washington, DC

Tassity S. Johnson is a member of the Appellate and Supreme Court Practice and focuses on appellate and trial litigation concerning constitutional, statutory, and regulatory matters. She has substantial experience in a broad range of areas, including First Amendment rights, consumer law, voting rights, energy, environmental law, and commercial litigation. She represents clients in a variety of industries, including technology companies in matters involving First Amendment, antitrust, and consumer issues. She has litigated cases involving complex regulatory schemes, statutory interpretation, administrative law issues, and federal constitutional claims. Ms. Johnson also maintains an active pro bono practice, representing clients in immigration, voting rights, and free speech matters at both the trial and appellate level.

Alex S. Trepp is a member of the Complex Commercial Litigation Practice who focuses on matters involving government programs, intellectual property, and other significant litigation. He has considerable experience litigating cases through trial and represents an array of clients, including academic institutions, digital performance rights organizations, major record companies, and hospitality companies. Mr. Trepp maintains an active pro bono practice and is also a member of the Firm's Election Law and Redistricting Practice. He represents and advises clients on matters concerning redistricting, campaign finance, and conduct of the 2020 census.

