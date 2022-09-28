Jenni Kayne Redefines the Customer Experience With Associate Tools That Bridge the Gap Between Digital and Physical

The apparel and furniture brand selects Tulip and their seamless Shopify Connector to create personalized and engaging experiences for their customers across channels

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- California-based lifestyle brand Jenni Kayne, known for its minimal apparel pieces and hand-crafted, quality furniture, has selected Tulip, the retail platform powering the world's top omnichannel stores, to keep pace with evolving customer demands for a personalized and connected experience.

Upon visiting one of many Jenni Kayne brick-and-mortar stores, customers are able to immerse themselves into the California-inspired lifestyle through their apparel, home essentials and beauty from Jenni Kayne's own apothecary brand, Oak Essentials, which launched in the fall of 2021. Kayne continues to expand into the home product space following the recent opening of four home showrooms in Soho in New York, Brentwood, CA; Montecito, CA; and Westport, CT. Additionally, Kayne has added four combined apparel/home stores to her portfolio in new markets including Atlanta, GA; Houston, TX; Bethesda, MD; and Chicago, IL. Each store is equipped with a team of expert stylists where customers can receive personalized shopping experiences as well as attend brand-related events and activations.

"Developing long-lasting, personal relationships with our customers is the ultimate key to the success of Jenni Kayne's brick-and-mortar stores," said Lauren Holmes, Chief Operating Officer of Jenni Kayne. "We look forward to utilizing Tulip to support our ongoing effort to make shopping personalized and experiential. Leveraging Tulip's robust reporting capabilities to surface data around sales attributed to clienteling across all channels, we aim to measure the results of our clienteling efforts down to the individual store and employee level, as well as understand how the retail team's in-store efforts impact our e-commerce presence. We also love that Tulip has newly introduced a Shopify connector, which allows for a seamless integration with little custom development work required."

With Tulip, Jenni Kayne is able to transition from manual customer outreach and clienteling practices to a centralized and scalable approach. Tulip gives associates access to a rich mobile app with 360-degree customer data, a centralized communication hub, and automated prompts for reach-out and follow-ups. Tulip lets associates get credit for influencing online sales and helps bring customers into stores by allowing them to book appointments or register for events.

Tulip's cloud infrastructure enables many of the world's leading retailers to provide a high-touch experience for their shoppers in a simple and scalable way. It overcomes the burden of traditional monolithic retail solutions and lets retailers stay focused on building customer experiences, instead of managing data rooms and application upgrades. By using Tulip's Shopify Connector, Jenni Kayne is able to share data across platforms and go live quickly and easily.

"Jenni Kayne is known for their sophisticated and engaging retail experiences," Said Tulip CEO, Ali Asaria. "We're excited to be able to help them further deepen engagement with their customers and extend their brand experiences as they grow."

About Tulip

Tulip provides a suite of cloud-based solutions that let retailers overcome industry challenges and set a new standard for omnichannel commerce. Partnered with Apple and Salesforce, Tulip equips sophisticated retailers to build connections with customers, fulfill orders, checkout purchases, and optimize operations in order to create the end-to-end experience modern customers expect. Leading retailers like Mulberry, Saks Fifth Avenue, Kendra Scott, Kate Spade, COACH, and Michael Kors use Tulip to elevate the shopping experience, increase sales, and improve customer service across channels.

About Jenni Kayne

Jenni Kayne is a California lifestyle brand known as a tastemaker and authority on style, spanning the worlds of fashion, home décor, and entertaining. With a coveted lineup of classic and elevated home and wardrobe essentials, Jenni Kayne aims to inspire living well through an all-encompassing lifestyle that speaks to the modern tastes of today. From wardrobe essentials to all the things that make a house a home, Jenni Kayne creates effortless staples without sacrificing style or comfort. With a focus on inviting neutrals, quality construction, and attention to detail, all of the pieces from the brand stand the test of time. Jenni Kayne believes in simplicity, consistency and building a personal uniform that lasts season after season. For more information, visit: jennikayne.com and follow @jennikayne, @oakessentials and @jennikaynehome on Instagram.

About Jenni Kayne Home

Jenni Kayne Home is the interiors arm of Jenni Kayne, known for timeless curation of home decor and hand-crafted furniture. With dedicated home stores in Soho, NY and three more openings in Brentwood, CA; Montecito, CA; and Westport, CT; as well as a robust online website, a popular lifestyle blog, Rip & Tan, and an inspiring interiors book titled "Pacific Natural At Home," Jenni Kayne Home is the ultimate lifestyle brand rooted in modern California minimalism. Jenni Kayne Home also offers full-service interior design services where their expert team brings every client's vision to life with ease. In March 2022, the brand debuted its latest full-scale interior project, the Jenni Kayne Ranch, located a few hours outside of Los Angeles in Santa Ynez.

Media Contact

Rachel Kuper, VP Marketing

1 855-834-4587

[email protected]

SOURCE Tulip