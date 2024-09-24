JENNIFER A. BECKAGE, ESQ., CIPP/US, CIPP/E HAS BEEN NAMED TO BEST LAWYERS® 2025 LIST

**Attorney Advertisement: Prior results do not guarantee future outcomes**

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer A. Beckage, Esq., CIPP/US, CIPP/E, Founder and Managing Director of The Beckage Firm, has earned her place in the 31st edition of The Best Lawyers in America®. Recognized for her significant contributions to the legal field, Jennifer has been acknowledged for multiple years in the specialty of Electronic Discovery and Information Management Law. In the 2025 edition, her expertise is further recognized with an additional listing under Privacy and Data Security Law. She is the only lawyer in the state of New York who is recognized for both specialties.

As a former tech business owner in the 1990s, Jennifer was instrumental in leading a company to a successful acquisition by a publicly traded firm, where she continued to serve as Vice President of Operations, overseeing technical products and services.

Jennifer advanced her technical background as tech lawyer, and in 2020, she furthered her knowledge by earning an MIT certification in "Artificial Intelligence: Implications for Business Strategy," demonstrating her commitment to staying at the forefront of emerging technologies. Jennifer has also shared her expertise as an educator, teaching AI, cybersecurity and privacy to master's in data science at the State University of New York.

A recognized thought leader, Jennifer is a sought-after speaker at global conferences and is frequently interviewed by international media. Her insights on AI, space, cryptocurrency, quantum computing, blockchain, and data security and privacy have made her a prominent voice in discussions on emerging technologies. She has also been consistently recognized by SuperLawyers©, where she has been listed for several years. Additionally, Jennifer's standing as a leading incident response attorney is underscored by her seven (7) consecutive years of inclusion in the Cybersecurity Docket Incident Response 50, marking her as one of the top 50 incident response lawyers in the USA. In July, she was a finalist for the Cyber Legend award at the Cyber Insurance Awards USA, hosted by Intelligent Insurer and has been a finalist for Cyber Industry Risk Person of the Year at the Zywave Cyber Risk Awards for the last two years.

The Beckage Firm, a data security and privacy law firm based in Buffalo, New York, has also achieved considerable recognition. The firm was named 2024 Cyber Law Firm of the Year at the Cyber Insurance Awards USA hosted by Intelligent Insurer; a title awarded by a panel of industry experts. The Beckage Firm was also a finalist for Cyber Law Firm of the Year at the Zywave Cyber Risk Awards in both 2023 and 2024. The firm's services include data security, data privacy, incident response, ADA accessibility, cryptocurrency fraud, AI, litigation, and regulatory matters.

