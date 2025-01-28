The Beckage Firm Welcomes Cristina Di Maria as Partner

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Beckage Firm, a women-owned and internationally recognized leader in cybersecurity and data privacy law, is proud to announce that Cristina Di Maria, Esq., CIPP/US, has joined the firm as a partner. This exciting addition underscores The Beckage Firm's commitment to providing cutting-edge legal solutions in the rapidly evolving world of data privacy and cybersecurity.

Cristina Di Maria brings extensive expertise to The Beckage Firm, with a career spanning complex cyber risk management, data security incidents, proactive risk mitigation strategies, and compliance with ever-evolving privacy regulations. Her professional repertoire includes leading digital forensic investigations, managing network restoration efforts, negotiating ransomware incidents, and guiding compliance initiatives for organizations navigating intricate privacy frameworks.

Prior to joining The Beckage Firm, Cristina served as Managing Counsel for Global Privacy and Security at a prominent financial technology corporation. She also held a senior position at an AMLAW 100 law firm, where she developed her profound knowledge of privacy and security issues. Her academic credentials are equally impressive, holding a Healthcare Management certification from Cornell University, as well as degrees from New York University and New York Law School. She is admitted to practice in New York, where she dedicated 15 years to litigating cases, specializing in the defense of healthcare providers and facilities. She is also admitted in New Jersey, and multiple federal courts.

"We are delighted to welcome Cristina to The Beckage Firm," said Jennifer Beckage, Founder and Managing Partner of the firm. "Her unparalleled expertise in data security and privacy, coupled with her deep commitment to helping clients navigate cyber risk, will strengthen our ability to deliver comprehensive and innovative legal solutions. We are thrilled to have her on board and look forward to her significant contributions."

The Beckage Firm has consistently been recognized for its excellence in cybersecurity and data privacy law. Recently named Cyber Law Firm of the Year at the 2024 Cyber Insurance Awards USA and earning a distinguished ranking in the New York Chambers Spotlight Guide for 2025, the firm remains a leader in this highly specialized legal field.

The addition of Cristina Di Maria to the team enhances the firm's robust service offerings, which include data security, data privacy, incident response, ADA accessibility, cryptocurrency fraud, artificial intelligence, litigation, class actions, and regulatory matters.

