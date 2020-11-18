Jennifer Aniston And Vital Proteins Partner To Bring Wellness To The World

"We're really excited to welcome Jen and her valued perspective to the Vital team," said Kurt Seidensticker, Founder and CEO of Vital Proteins. "We've all watched Jen live a life that prioritizes wellness from the inside-out, which she attributes in part to her belief in Vital Proteins, making this partnership so unique and, more importantly, authentic. We are teaming up together to inspire the world to live healthy, and more vibrant lives."

Aniston has been vocal about her love of Vital Proteins' best-selling Collagen Peptides, noticing a glow from within and an improvement in how she looks and feels.** Here are a few of Aniston's favorite products:

Collagen Peptides: Fan-favorite Collagen Peptides (available in canisters and stick packs) supports healthy hair, nails, skin and joints,** and includes hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, which help promote natural collagen production and a more youthful appearance.**

** : These convenient stick packs combine collagen, L-glutamine, vitamin C, zinc and electrolytes with Wellmune®* and Immuno-LP20®, two clinically proven ingredients that help boost the immune system.** Vital Proteins Collagen Creamer® in Vanilla: Crafted with healthy fats from organic coconut milk powder, this supplement boasts energy-boosting Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCTs).

"Collagen is the glue that holds everything together. I've always been an advocate for nourishing your wellness from within, which is why I started using Vital Proteins so many years ago," said Aniston. "Now to have the opportunity to be a part of the brand in a bigger way, as Chief Creative Officer, is very exciting to me."

Collagen is the body's most abundant protein and helps to support hair, skin, nail, bone and joint health. As we grow older, however, our body's natural collagen production begins to decline. That's where Vital Proteins® comes in. Living a fuller, more vibrant life should be easy, which is why the Chicago-based company makes transparency about sourcing, quality ingredients and clean labels a priority. Every product in their collection is held to high standards so anyone and everyone can feel good about elevating their wellness routine with every scoop.

Vital Proteins will be launching a new campaign starring Aniston in December, which will serve as a day-in-the-life look at how the actor incorporates wellness and Vital Proteins. Directed by Josh and Xander, the campaign will appear across broadcast, social media and digital streaming.

For more information on Vital Protein's new partnership with Jennifer Aniston and a sneak peek of the upcoming campaign, please click here .

About Vital Proteins®

Vital Proteins was founded in 2013 by Kurt Seidensticker on the belief that whole food-based collagen nutrition is fundamental to maintaining overall health and longevity. In just six years, Vital Proteins has become the leading collagen brand in America, creating a movement that excites consumers to take control of their wellness journey. The variety of collagen products within the brand's portfolio span the supplement, vitamin, food, and beverage categories, offering an assortment of options for consumers everywhere. Vital Proteins products contain premium sources of proteins and nutrients made with the highest quality sustainably sourced ingredients. Get the most out of every day with a new way to better living through collagen-based nutrition that promotes overall health and wellness from the inside out.** For more information, please visit www.vitalproteins.com .

