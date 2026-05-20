Jennifer Cortez Joins Lytx as Chief Marketing Officer

Accomplished Marketing Leader Brings Decades of Experience in B2B and SaaS to Drive Growth and Innovation

SAN DIEGO, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lytx® Inc., the industry pioneer of video and safety-driven efficiency, today announced the appointment of Jennifer Cortez as Chief Marketing Officer. With over 20 years of expertise in B2B and SaaS marketing, Cortez will lead the company's marketing strategy, brand development, and revenue acceleration initiatives as Lytx continues its rapid expansion and commitment to innovation.

Lytx Adds Jennifer Cortez as Chief Marketing Officer

Cortez is recognized for her deep experience in building and scaling modern revenue engines that accelerate pipeline growth, expand into new markets, strengthen brand differentiation, and drive competitive advantage in fast-moving industries. Her career encompasses leadership roles in demand generation, corporate communications, brand strategy, and product marketing.

"Jennifer brings a wealth of marketing experience and strategic vision to Lytx," said Chris Cabrera, Chief Executive Officer at Lytx. "Her insights and proven expertise align perfectly with our mission and will help propel our company forward as we enter the next phase of growth and innovation."

Most recently, Cortez served as Chief Marketing Officer at Alkami Technology, a leading cloud-based digital banking provider for U.S. financial institutions. Her leadership has guided organizations through major milestones including acquisitions, IPOs, and private equity transactions.

Prior to Alkami, Cortez spent nearly a decade at Transplace (now Uber Freight), overseeing corporate marketing, communications, analyst relations, and revenue marketing during a period of rapid growth and a successful private equity transaction.

"I am thrilled to join Lytx at such a pivotal moment in the company's journey," said Jennifer Cortez. "The opportunity to help accelerate growth for a market leader whose mission is to make drivers, fleets, and communities safer every day is truly inspiring. I look forward to working with this talented team to strengthen our brand, expand our reach, and deliver exceptional value to our clients."

Cortez's appointment underscores Lytx's commitment to investing in top talent and strengthening its leadership team to support the company's ongoing growth and leadership in the fleet management sector.

About Lytx

Every day, companies send their most valuable assets into the world. Their people. Their equipment. Their reputations. For nearly three decades, Lytx has given fleets the tools to manage and protect all the assets they have in motion — helping them stay connected with their field operations so they can focus on delivering value and growing their businesses. Using proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence technology to power our video safety and video telematics solutions, Lytx helps protect and connect more than 6.3 million drivers and thousands of fleets, including more than half of the 10 largest carriers in North America. Lytx's powerful network of partners and resellers further extends the reach and impact of our technologies across more than 90 countries. For more information about Lytx or to connect with us, visit www.lytx.com, LinkedIn, @lytx on X, Facebook or YouTube.

Contact:

Jason Andersen

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SOURCE Lytx, Inc.