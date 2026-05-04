All-in-One, AI-Powered Fleet Innovations Unveiled at Annual Lytx Protect Conference

Next-Generation Fleet Management Solutions Unify AI with Best-In-Class Telematics, Video Safety, and Operational Insights

SAN DIEGO, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lytx® Inc., the industry pioneer of video and safety-driven efficiency, has introduced a suite of integrated technologies designed to transform fleet operations. Announced at the Lytx Protect Conference®, Lytx's annual customer conference, the new solutions set a new benchmark for all-in-one platforms that empower fleets to achieve clarity, control, and actionable results. Highlighted at the event, LytxOne™ joins Lytx+™ as two all-in-one solutions built to deliver industry-leading video safety and telematics with equal depth, intelligence, and integrity.

LytxOne Takes Center Stage at 2026 Lytx Protect Conference Speed Speed

"LytxOne is a purpose-built platform designed from the ground up," said Chris Cabrera, Chief Executive Officer at Lytx. "We created a unified architecture where video safety, telematics, maintenance, compliance, and asset tracking work seamlessly together. We're deeply committed to providing our customers with multiple all-in-one pathways that deliver a new standard for fleet technology, transforming operational complexity into total clarity and scalable control for fleets of every size."

All-in-One Platforms

Developed as an all-in-one solution, LytxOne merges video safety, telematics, maintenance, compliance, and asset tracking into a single platform. No more juggling fragmented systems – the new solution delivers simplicity, scalability, and direct access to essential tools for fleets of any size. LytxOne is currently available for purchase through direct and reseller partner channels, with Lytx's Driver Safety Program to be integrated in Q3/Q4 2026.

Launched in 2025, Lytx+ provides fleets with another innovative, all-in-one fleet management solution powered by video. It combines award-winning video safety features with leading telematics technology, removing the need for multiple systems or vendors.

Also announced at Protect '26, Lytx is further expanding its all-in-one footprint through a new collaboration with Platform Science. The integration brings Lytx's video technology to Platform Science's Virtual Vehicle, connecting drivers, solutions, data, and devices into a single system built for enterprise trucking.

Supporting each of the all-in-one platforms, the Lytx AI Assistant is designed to transform safety, maintenance, and compliance data into concise, actionable insights as needed. Users no longer need to search through reports or wait for data to be retrieved. Currently in beta with select customers, the AI Assistant synthesizes fleet information, enabling organizations to make timely and well-informed decisions.

AI-Powered Visibility

Bringing intelligence to every angle, Auxiliary Cameras and Lytx's 360 Hub Kit integrate up to eight HD views across sides, rear, cargo, and blind zones. All footage is cloud-synced and enhanced with AI for instant detection and response to safety events, empowering operators to more closely monitor and protect their assets, vehicles, and worksites. The Lytx 360 Hub Kit will be available in Q3 2026.

With planned support for fixed-site cameras at yards, job sites, and facilities coming in Q1 2027, Lytx extends its all-in-one AI-powered platform beyond vehicles, providing operators with a unified view of moving and stationary assets. More details will be revealed closer to launch, highlighting Lytx's commitment to enabling true operational unity.

Unified Asset Management

Lytx introduces a comprehensive, platform-native asset tracking portfolio that offers battery-powered and vehicle-powered trackers for a wide range of fleet assets, including forklifts, loaders, trailers, containers, and other high-value equipment. Designed to provide real-time visibility and insights, these trackers enable fleets to efficiently locate, utilize, and protect their assets, with all data seamlessly integrated into dashboards for unified operational management. Several options are available now, with more planned for release throughout 2026.

"At Lytx, we're redefining fleet management by unifying advanced AI and all-in-one architecture to deliver unmatched clarity, control, and operational insight," said Cabrera. "From the launch of LytxOne, to AI-powered safety innovations, to integrated asset tracking, our purpose-built solutions empower fleets of every size to simplify complexity, anticipate risk, and connect their people and assets like never before."

About Lytx

Every day, companies send their most valuable assets into the world. Their people. Their equipment. Their reputations. For nearly three decades, Lytx has given fleets the tools to manage and protect all the assets they have in motion — helping them stay connected with their field operations so they can focus on delivering value and growing their businesses. Using proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence technology to power our video safety and video telematics solutions, Lytx helps protect and connect more than 6.3 million drivers and thousands of fleets, including more than half of the 10 largest carriers in North America. Lytx's powerful network of partners and resellers further extends the reach and impact of our technologies across more than 90 countries. For more information about Lytx or to connect with us, visit www.lytx.com, LinkedIn, @lytx on X, Facebook or YouTube.

Contact:

Jason Andersen

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SOURCE Lytx, Inc.