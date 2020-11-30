Jennifer Curley, President and CEO of Curley Company, Named Washington Women in Public Relations 2020 Woman of the Year

WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Women in Public Relations (WWPR), the DC-based professional organization advancing women in communications, named Jennifer Curley, President and CEO of Curley Company, its 2020 Woman of the Year. The award recognizes exceptional women in public relations who have made meaningful contributions to the community and demonstrated remarkable industry leadership.

"Honoring Jennifer as the 2020 Woman of the Year award is the bright spot of our year," said WWPR President Sarah Beth Cloar. "Her accomplishments, leadership and contributions to the industry have made a meaningful impact on our industry and set a high standard for our member community."

The 2020 WWPR Woman of the Year Award program honored finalists Jennifer Curley; Zain Habboo, Chief Marketing & Mobilization Officer, International Rescue Committee; and Sandra Wills Hannon, Ph.D, APR, Founder, the Hannon Group.

"It's a great honor to be 'Woman of the Year.' I see this recognition as an opportunity to inspire the next generation of female leaders in communications and am humbled to be recognized as a female business owner, founder and CEO – there aren't enough women agency owners in Washington," said Jennifer Curley. "Thank you to WWPR for this honor – especially during their 40th year – and to my co-finalists Zain Habboo and Sandra Wills Hannon. Together we will empower each other and the next generation of women leaders in communications!"

WWPR hosted the event virtually this year, and the 40th anniversary of WWPR was also recognized with user-submitted videos on what WWPR meant to them both personally and professionally. Kathy Baird, Senior Director of Global Communications at Nike, gave the keynote address.

The event also highlighted WWPR's commitment to serving the DC-area community with funds raised for the organization's pro bono client, Academy of Hope, whose mission is to provide high-quality adult education and services that change lives and improve communities.

