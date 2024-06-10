Washington Women in Public Relations Announces 2024 Emerging Leaders Finalists

21 DC-area female communicators will be recognized on June 18, 2024 at the 14th annual awards ceremony; Seven winners will be revealed during the awards event

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Women in Public Relations (WWPR), a professional development and networking organization for female communicators in the nation's capital, today announces the finalists for its 14th Annual Emerging Leaders Awards (ELAs).

The ELAs honor outstanding rising stars, ages 25-35, in the Washington, D.C. metro area who have excelled in communications and related fields. The 21 finalists are grouped into the following categories: Small/Boutique Agency, Mid-Size Agency, Large/Global Agency, Government, Non-Profit, Corporate and Trade Association. One winner from each category will be revealed on Tuesday, June 18, at the annual awards ceremony.

This year's finalists represent the top three candidates in each of the seven categories, as determined by a distinguished panel of judges. The 2024 ELA finalists are:

Small/Boutique Agency:

Anne Keeney , vice president, Glen Echo Group

, vice president, Glen Echo Group Erin Berst , vice president, CURA Strategies

, vice president, CURA Strategies Shannon Bishop Green , vice president, McCabe Message Partners

Mid-Sized Agency :

Caleigh Bourgeois , senior account director, Antenna Group

, senior account director, Antenna Group Jenny Wang , senior vice president, Susan Davis International

, senior vice president, Susan Davis International Sarina Nunes , manager, social media, Hotwire

Large/Global Agency

McKenzie Wax , vice president, social and emerging platform strategy, Weber Shandwick

, vice president, social and emerging platform strategy, Weber Shandwick Remi Lederman , associate director, APCO Worldwide

, associate director, APCO Worldwide Tara Bauer , senior account supervisor, corporate digital, Edelman

Government:

Jennifer J. Min , director of digital media, United States Department of Defense

, director of digital media, United States Department of Defense Maya Valentine , communications director, United States House of Representatives

, communications director, House of Representatives Wellesley Michael , digital director, House Democratic Caucus

Non-Profit :

Destany Story , program director, Women Empowering Nations

, program director, Women Empowering Nations Morgan Elwell , media relations manager, Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts

, media relations manager, Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts Valeria Sabaté, senior media and public affairs manager, American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS)

Corporate :

Brooklyn Bass, senior public affairs associate, JPMorgan Chase

Courtney Bailey , global public sector marketing lead, Meta Platforms, Inc.

, global public sector marketing lead, Meta Platforms, Inc. Michelle Byamugisha , senior manager, communications, PwC

Trade Association :

Grace Venes-Escaffi , specialist, CES and industry communications, Consumer Technology Association

, specialist, CES and industry communications, Consumer Technology Association Jen Bristol , senior director of communications, Solar Energy Industries Association

, senior director of communications, Solar Energy Industries Association Laura Ambrosio , manager, policy communications, Consumer Technology Association

"The 2024 Emerging Leaders Awards celebrate the next era of women in communications," said Chelsea Echavarria, President, WWPR. "This year's finalists represent how robust the communications field truly is. We are proud to honor women, year after year, who are changing the landscape and empowering their communities and other professionals. We look forward to celebrating their accomplishments."

Renowned D.C. journalist and Washington Correspondent for Cox Media Group (CMG) Kirstin Garriss will serve as the keynote speaker for this year's event. The awards celebration will be held at 1000 Maine at The Wharf June 18 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Reserve your spot today.

Sponsorship opportunities can be found here

ABOUT WASHINGTON WOMEN IN PUBLIC RELATIONS

Washington Women in Public Relations (WWPR) is a member-based professional society cultivating and inspiring female communicators to reach their full potential in the DC market and beyond. The organization is committed to providing leadership opportunities, professional development, mentorship, and industry networking. Visit us at wwpr.org , connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook , and follow us on Twitter @WWPR and on Instagram @WWPRDC .

For more information: Contact Emerging Leaders Awards Co-Chairs Ranata Reeder and Charmaine Riley at [email protected] .

