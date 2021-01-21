Jennifer Hatalski named Marketing Director at Calloway's Nursery, Inc.

Prior to joining Calloway's, Hatalski's rich and diverse experience included leading the sales and customer experience for Studio Three, a boutique fitness studio in Chicago; opening Tesla's flagship store in Chicago as an Assistant Manager; and marketing and developing IGC sales for the Hort Couture Plants brand through C. Raker & Sons, Inc. (now Raker-Roberta's) in Litchfield, MI. as National Sales and Marketing Manager.

Hatalski says, "When the opportunity arose to join the Calloway's and Cornelius team, I didn't hesitate. They're the best and most talented in the business, and I knew it would be a perfect fit. Their focus on the customer experience is unparalleled, and they have an unbeatable reputation for excellence – I'm excited to help carry that legacy forward and inspire a new generation of plant shoppers."

Hatalski's industry experience started at a young age and by 18, she was managing a retail garden center in Pennsylvania. Hatalski went on to study Marketing at Boise State University and Horticulture Technology at the College of Western Idaho.

Calloway's Nursery is a 22-store independent garden center serving both Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston (as Cornelius Nursery). The company has more Texas Certified Nursery Professionals in its stores than any other nursery or garden center in Texas.

