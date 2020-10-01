Jennifer Keller selected as "Lawdragon Legend" recognizing 10 years as top 500 lawyer nationwide

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer Keller has been selected as a "Lawdragon Legend," one of only 30 attorneys chosen nationwide in 2020 by Lawdragon.

Per Lawdragon, "Keller is hands-down one of the nation's best trial lawyers – equally adept at litigating a plaintiff's cause and defending companies against high-stakes claims."

A "Lawdragon Legend" is an attorney who has been selected to the Lawdragon 500 list for 10 years. According to Lawdragon, "The Lawdragon Legends are a remarkable array of law firm leaders, plaintiff icons, corporate counsel and public interest attorneys whose names are synonymous with the greatest contributions to justice of the past 50 years … the Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America is the most elite distinction in the profession, covering all practices."

Jennifer Keller is one of America's most successful trial attorneys. She represents both plaintiffs and defendants in a broad range of high-stakes commercial litigation and white collar cases. Chambers USA and Chambers Global, quotes sources who call her "the consummate trial lawyer," "an incredible cross-examiner," and "widely regarded as one of the best trial lawyers in California." She is a Fellow of the invitation-only American College of Trial Lawyers, considered to be among the highest honors a North American trial attorney can receive. Jennifer is also a 2018 inductee into the California Lawyers Association Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame, one of only 33 attorneys so honored throughout the years. In three separate years, in starkly different subjects, Jennifer's trial victories have led to California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year (CLAY) awards.

About the firm: Keller/Anderle LLP is among the premier boutique trial firms in California, with a record second to none. The firm handles high-stakes litigation of all types including commercial, intellectual property, securities, bad faith, white collar criminal defense, class actions, entertainment/sports, legal malpractice, and insurance recovery. Keller/Anderle LLP attorneys have won nearly $1 billion in judgments, and successfully defended many other high stakes cases. Members of the firm have over 400 jury trials among them. Unique among law firms handling high profile, bet-the-company cases of such a caliber, is that both name partners are women.

