Jennifer Keller and Reuben Camper Cahn selected as "Top 100 Lawyers in California"

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller/Anderle LLP is pleased to announce that two of our partners, Jennifer Keller and Reuben Camper Cahn, have been selected to the

Los Angeles and San Francisco Daily Journals' list of "The Top 100 Lawyers in California."

"The selection of more than one partner at a firm is remarkable for even the largest law firms and particularly so for a boutique firm," says managing partner Kay Anderle. "This honor attests to the outstanding capabilities of not just Jennifer and Reuben but other KA attorneys who work behind-the-scenes to achieve success for our clients."

Jennifer Keller has now been selected fourteen times for the Top 100 list. Ms. Keller is a Fellow of the invitation-only American College of Trial Lawyers and a 2018 inductee into the California Lawyers Association Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame. She is also a fellow of the Litigation Counsel of America. Chambers USA and Chambers Global rank Ms. Keller among the top commercial litigators in the nation. The Legal 500, among the most prestigious international legal directories, recommends Ms. Keller as one of just 63 "leading trial lawyers" in the entire United States. Benchmark Litigation lists her as one of the "Top 100 Trial Attorneys in America." In 2020 and 2021, Super Lawyers ranked Ms. Keller #1 in Southern California.

Reuben Camper Cahn was also selected by the Daily Journals for the 2020 "Top White Collar Lawyers in California." He has defended a wide range of matters, involving tax, public corruption, fraud, money laundering, RICO, Continuing Criminal Enterprise charges and virtually every other type of white collar case. He has tried over 100 cases to jury verdict and has argued twice before the Supreme Court (in 2011 and 2018) in addition to numerous arguments before both the 9th and 11th Circuits. Mr. Cahn is a Fellow of the invitation-only American College of Trial Lawyers. He is also a Fellow of the Litigation Counsel of America (by invitation only, limited to top ½ of 1 percent of lawyers nationally). Mr. Cahn is a graduate of Stanford University's English Honors Program and of Yale Law School.

