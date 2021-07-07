Jennifer Kurowski Joins imre as Latest Leadership Addition Propelling Creative Excellence

Jennifer joins imre with more than 21 years of experience, most recently capping 10 years at Digitas Health serving as Senior Vice President and Group Creative Director. Copy development is at the heart of Jennifer's experience - experience that helped propel Jennifer to an accomplished creative lead for both direct-to-consumer and healthcare professional programs across a wide range of therapeutic areas, including respiratory, immunology, neurology, women's health, rare disease, and gastroenterology.

"Transforming people into brand believers really starts with extraordinary storytellers. The ones experienced in shaping creative strategies that help brands thrive in the spaces between culture and commerce," said Patrick Sullivan, Executive Creative Director at imre. "It's no secret that consumers these days don't want to just 'buy' your product. They want to buy into something that's greater. Jennifer joins us with a winning track record of partnering with brands to craft narratives that really hit on that deeper level."

At imre, Jennifer will share responsibility for enterprise-wide brand and creative strategy development and oversight, team mentorship, and evolving creative services and new business initiatives, including strengthening the agency's copywriting practice.

"Being able to leverage my healthcare experience to help drive where the agency is headed creatively is really exciting to me. A huge part of that is nurturing and developing talent, which is something I'm extremely passionate about," said Jennifer. "The idea of coming in and making an immediate impact at an independent agency is so refreshing and I'm thrilled to dive in."

imre works with many of the world's leading and high growth brands. Driven by innovation, the agency's integrated suite of marketing communications services include brand strategy, creative, digital marketing, social media, public relations and media, data & analytics. Through its orchestrated ideas model, imre partners with a diversified and growing portfolio of brands including Airstream, AstraZeneca, Bausch & Lomb, Dickies, GSK, Infiniti, John Deere, McCormick, Pfizer, and the NFL. The agency maintains offices in New York, Los Angeles, Baltimore and Philadelphia. imre is an LGBTQ-founded and NGLCC-certified diverse supplier.

