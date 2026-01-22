Jennifer Matarangas-King Officially Sworn In as U.S. Virgin Islands Commissioner of Tourism

ST. CROIX, U.S. Virgin Islands, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer Matarangas-King was officially sworn in as Commissioner of the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) Department of Tourism on Thursday, January 15, during a ceremony held at Government House on St. Croix. The ceremony was attended by Governor Albert Bryan Jr., the Matarangas-King family, colleagues, members of the Government House Cabinet, and distinguished guests, including former Commissioners Beverly Nicholson-Doty and Joseph Boschulte, as well as former Assistant Commissioner of Tourism Claire Roker, marking a meaningful moment of continuity and leadership for the Department.

Official swearing-in of the U.S. Virgin Islands Commissioner of Tourism at Government House on St. Croix. Jennifer Matarangas-King, Commissioner of the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism, addresses attendees at Government House on St. Croix.

Commissioner Matarangas-King was confirmed by the 36th Legislature of the United States Virgin Islands in November 2025, following her appointment to lead the Territory's tourism efforts by Governor Bryan in August 2025, entrusting her with advancing the industry that serves as a cornerstone of the USVI economy.

Since beginning her tenure, Commissioner Matarangas-King has focused on strengthening the Department of Tourism from within, expanding the team, and filling key leadership roles across St. Croix, St. Thomas, and St. John. Under her leadership, the Department has renewed its emphasis on local connectivity, developing strategic partnerships with organizations such as the University of the Virgin Islands and the VI/PR Friendship Day Committee, among others, to deepen community engagement and collaboration.

"Tourism must work for Virgin Islanders first," said Commissioner Matarangas-King. "When our people feel connected to and invested in the industry, that pride and authenticity naturally extend to our visitors."

Looking ahead, Commissioner Matarangas-King remains focused on sustaining tourism growth by continuing robust marketing efforts in key feeder markets while strengthening relationships at home. Her vision centers on fostering greater local participation and ensuring Virgin Islanders maintain a 'Vested Interest' in an industry that supports more than half of the Territory's economy.

With her official swearing-in complete, Commissioner Matarangas-King looks forward to building on the momentum established by her predecessor and positioning the U.S. Virgin Islands for continued growth while honoring the culture, people, and partnerships that define the destination.

