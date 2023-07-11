Jennifer Richman Joins imre as Newest Leadership Addition Strengthening Operational Excellence

Richman brings fresh perspective as EVP of Client Operations

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Imre continues its focus on operational excellence with the addition of industry veteran Jennifer Richman as Executive Vice President of Client Operations. 

Jennifer joins imre with more than 24 years of experience, most recently capping four years at McCann Health New York. At McCann Health New York, Jennifer served as Executive Vice President, where she led the Project Management, Resource Management and Regulatory Operations departments of over 50 team members. She's served in various operational roles with a focus on resourcing. Jennifer has designed and implemented resource management solutions across multiple agencies and subsidiaries, including utilization reporting, freelance processes, staffing plans and interdepartmental partnerships. 

"Delivering flawless breakthrough work is the most important part of the commitment we have to our clients and brands, requiring operational mastery and innovation, and we found that with Jennifer," said Anna Kotis, President at imre. "Jennifer's tenacity to win is an incredible complement to how our agency is scaling for the future, and we're so pleased to welcome her."

At imre, Jennifer will be responsible for helping amplify, grow, and scale the Operations department as the agency continues its forward momentum, taking on more healthcare client work. Jennifer will report to Anna Kotis and is a member of the agency's Senior Leadership Team.

"I can confidently say that my passion for operations is a result of never settling for the status quo. Constantly asking questions, looking for efficiencies, partnering with the right people, and having fun are the hallmarks of my journey so far," said Jennifer. "Where imre is today and where it is poised to go is what really attracted me. I'm excited to be part of a growing organization where we can amplify all the great processes and introduce new ones as well. I've been able to jump in immediately and am already feeling positive impacts."

About imre:
Imre works with many of the world's leading and high growth brands. Driven by innovation, the agency's integrated suite of marketing communications services include brand strategy, creative, omnichannel marketing, modern earned and media, data & analytics. Imre partners with a diversified and growing portfolio of brands including Amgen, AstraZeneca, Bausch & Lomb, GSK, INFINITI, John Deere and Travelers, among others. The agency maintains offices in New York, Baltimore and Philadelphia in addition to a growing group of employees who work from anywhere. Imre is an LGBTQ-founded company.

