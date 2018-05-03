Jennifer Robles, MD, Named AUA Science & Quality Fellow

The AUA developed the Science and Quality Fellow program in 2016 to advance the fields of guidelines, quality and data, and to help residents and fellows develop insight into how the AUA improves and promotes the advancement of evidence-based science. Science & Quality Fellows spend a full year engaged in critical seminars, conferences and meetings at the national level. Fellows also engage in other educational activities such as attending the Brandeis University Executive Leadership Program in Health Policy and Management and the Epidemiology and Population Health Summer Institute at Columbia University (online course).

"We had a number of highly qualified applicants for this year's Science and Quality Fellow, and the committee had quite a challenge to select the best one," said AUA Science & Quality Chair Dr. J. Stuart Wolf Jr., who led the selection committee. "We are proud to recognize Dr. Robles with this honor, and we look forward to watching as she grows and expands her already impressive credentials and work in the field of quality improvement."

Dr. Robles is a urologist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, where she is currently completing Endourology/Laparoscopy and VA National Quality Scholar fellowships. She is a graduate of Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and completed her residency in urologic surgery at Washington University in St. Louis. She has been involved in a number of quality improvement projects during both her fellowships and her residency, including projects related to operating room safety and post-operative care of urologic surgery patients.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has more than 20,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

Contact: Wendy Waldsachs Isett, AUA

410-689-3789 (office), wisett@AUAnet.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jennifer-robles-md-named-aua-science--quality-fellow-300642242.html

SOURCE American Urological Association

Related Links

http://www.AUAnet.org

