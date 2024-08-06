Jennifer Stacey Joins PicnicHealth as Chief Delivery Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PicnicHealth, a company dedicated to simplifying observational research, announced the appointment of Jennifer Stacey as chief delivery officer. In this role, Stacey will oversee the end-to-end delivery of observational studies conducted on the PicnicHealth platform to accelerate customer success and drive innovation in the healthcare industry.

"Ensuring efficiencies, data quality, and customer satisfaction across the study lifecycle is critical to simplifying observational research," said Noga Leviner, CEO of PicnicHealth. "Jennifer's extensive experience in clinical research and operations makes her an invaluable addition as we scale."

PicnicHealth recently launched its life sciences research product to simplify observational research and help customers meet study endpoints faster. Built on PicnicHealth's world-class PicnicAI technology, the company challenges the way traditional site-based models are conducted by going directly to consented patients, accessing their longitudinal medical record, and capturing study data through a single, adaptable platform. This model enables PicnicHealth to accelerate time from study kickoff to first-patient-in to as fast as two weeks and capture participant data within days of enrollment.

Stacey brings more than 25 years of experience in clinical research and life sciences, delivering results-driven approaches to over 100 pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, and FDA officials. As chief delivery officer, Stacey will ensure study objectives and timelines are met, streamlining the research experience for life sciences companies and patients.

She most recently served as vice president of global strategy at Veeva Systems, optimizing clinical trial capabilities. Previously, Stacey held the role of senior vice president of clinical sciences and operations at TriNetX, as well as notable positions at inVentiv Health, Citeline, and Cell Signaling Technology.

"I am excited to join PicnicHealth and contribute to their innovative approach to simplifying observational research for life sciences companies and patients," said Stacey. "I look forward to collaborating with the PicnicHealth team and our customers to deliver solutions that drive more efficient and impactful research."

PicnicHealth is a leading health technology company dedicated to simplifying healthcare for everyone. To date, the company's direct-to-patient approach and innovative AI and technology platform have enabled 12 of the top 20 largest life sciences companies to run more efficient observational research while giving tens of thousands of U.S. patients access to their complete medical history. PicnicHealth was recently named one of the World's Best Digital Health Companies by Newsweek and the "Best MedTech Startup" by MedTech Breakthrough. The future is here with PicnicHealth. To learn more, visit picnichealth.com .

