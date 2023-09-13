Jenny Leone, Former Renowned Model, Shines Light on Overcoming Substance Abuse with Groundbreaking Podcast, Jenny's Sober Lifestyle

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jenny Leone, former model turned entrepreneur and advocate has become a beacon of inspiration for those triumphing over substance dependence. Teaming up with EKC PR, Leone proudly introduces her groundbreaking podcast, Jenny's Sober Lifestyle, where she openly shares her personal rehabilitation journey, offering invaluable insights for a life of sobriety and empowerment.

In Jenny's Sober Lifestyle, Leone engages in heartfelt conversations with an array of guests, blending the narratives of esteemed figures and everyday individuals. Among these diverse voices are Jeremy Jackson of Baywatch fame; guitarist and founding member of Hed PE, Wes Geer; and Dr. Fia Johansson, aka Persian Medium, who's a distinguished celebrity medium celebrated for her insights into psychology and human behavior.

Leone adeptly delves into her guests' experiences with addiction, inviting listeners to intimately understand its intricate facets and underlying causes. Fearlessly, she poses probing questions, addressing the motives and struggles that shape each person's story.

Expanding her commitment to recovery, Jenny Leone also launches the Recover Out Loud platform, a project aiming to foster a supportive community that nurtures sobriety, empowerment, and well-being through monthly substance-free events, philanthropic activities, and face-to-face gatherings.

Additionally, she proudly announces the opening of her Orange County based outpatient facility, JSL Recovery, projected to open by year-end. The center will provide tailored addiction and mental health support, community amenities, educational workshops, and host Recover Out Loud sessions.

A strong believer in the power of openly celebrating a sober life, Jenny Leone asserts, "Sobriety should resonate loudly and be visible. Stories of survival deserve to be shared. Wear it proudly, like a badge of honor, fully aware that we are paving the way for others."

About Jenny Leone:

Jenny Leone's life story embodies unyielding resilience, redemption, and profound personal transformation. Emerging from a journey marked by childhood trauma, substance abuse, toxic relationships, assault, and single motherhood while navigating a modeling career, Leone's unshakeable determination ignited a path of revitalization. Formerly a drug rehabilitation counselor and now a dedicated advocate, Jenny extends a compassionate hand, guiding others through their transformative journeys. Her narrative stands as a testament to the indomitable human spirit and the journey from darkness to strength.

